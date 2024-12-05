Liberia: CSO Calls for Immediate Action Against Mohammed Abdullai's Unfair Labor Practices in Liberia

Monrovia — The Movement for Injustice and Unfair Practices (MIU) has called for urgent intervention by the Ministry of Labor following allegations of exploitative labor practices by the Millennium Construction Corporation, a local construction company based on the Robertsfield Highway.

The company, owned by Nigerian national Mohammed Abdullai, is accused of endangering the lives of Liberian workers by failing to provide necessary safety equipment and withholding wages for work already completed.

In a strongly worded statement released on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, under the signature MIU Chairman, Kelvin Momolu expressed grave concern over the conditions under which Liberian workers are being forced to labor.

The organization accuses Abdullai of treating local employees as expendable, using them to carry out heavy construction work without proper protective gear, and then refusing to pay them for their efforts.

"We have received multiple reports of laborers working without safety equipment, and worst of all, not being paid for their labor. This is a clear violation of the rights of our people," the MIU said. "This company, under the leadership of Mohammed Abdullai, is engaging in unscrupulous practices that endanger lives and livelihoods."

The organization further condemned Abdullai's disregard for the welfare of his workers, calling his actions "heartless" and "barbaric." MIU also questioned the legitimacy of the company itself, urging the government to investigate whether the Millennium Construction Corporation is adhering to the laws and regulations governing business practices in Liberia.

The accusations extend beyond labor violations. MIU claims Abdullai has also been involved in fraudulent activities, particularly in his dealings with clients. "This is the same individual accused of 'dubbing' people--taking money from clients and failing to deliver on promises. His actions are damaging to the reputation of Liberia," the statement continued. "He cannot continue to treat people this way, especially in a country that has been welcoming to foreign investment. If he cannot comply with the basic principles of fairness and respect, he should not be allowed to operate here."

The MIU has called on the Ministry of Labor to immediately investigate these allegations through its Inspectorate Department, and ensure that workers are compensated fairly and promptly. The organization further emphasized that, with the year coming to a close, it is crucial that the government protect the rights of Liberians who have worked hard to earn their wages.

"Our people have worked tirelessly, and they deserve to be paid for their labor," said an MIU spokesperson. "We cannot allow foreign investors like Mohammed Abdullai to exploit our citizens and tarnish the reputation of Liberia. The government must act now to stop this injustice."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The MIU's call for action is a stark reminder of the ongoing need for stronger enforcement of labor laws in Liberia, particularly in the face of foreign investment that may not always act in the best interests of the local workforce.

It remains to be seen whether the Ministry of Labor will heed this call and take swift action against those exploiting vulnerable workers in the country.

Mr. Mohammed Abdullai is yet to respond to the allegations after many attempts by FrontPage Africa to have him address the issue.

Mr. Abdullai was called and texted for his response, but refused to until press time.