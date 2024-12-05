Liberia: Sen. Dillon Claims Late Senator Prince Johnson Asked Him to Plead With Boakai for His Daughter's Employment in Final Days

Monrovia — Recent revelation from Montserrado County Senator Darius Dillon has raised more questions than answers regarding how President Joseph Nyuma Boakai treated the late Nimba County Senator Prince Johnson, the man who served as a king-maker in the 2023 Presidential Elections.

The Nimba County Senator died on November 28, 2024, after he fell off in his bathroom. He passed-out before his family could take him to the Hope for Women Hospital.

The late Senator was very instrumental in President Boakai's 2023 Presidential victory as he (Johnson) ensured that his vote-rich Nimba County supported the Unity Party Standard-bearer.

Soon after the inauguration of President Boakai in January, the relationship between the late Nimba County Senator and President Boakai got sour after President Boakai announced during his inaugural speech that his administration will establish the long-awaited War and economic crimes courts.

After the inauguration, the late Senator during one of his Sunday worship services at his Christ Chapel of Faith Church criticized President Boakai for announcing the establishment of the war and economic crimes courts.

Since then, the late Senator had publicly announced that President Boakai has not been answering his calls.

After several failed attempts to reach out to President Boakai, the late Nimba County Senator was able to reach out and seek help from Montserrado County Senator Dillon to talk President Boakai on his behalf.

Speaking at the Capitol Building, days after the death of Senator Johnson, Senator Dillon recorded some of the last moments he shared with the Nimba County Senator Johnson.

According to the Montserrado County Senator, the late Senator Johnson told him to reach out and beg the President to find a job for his daughter.

"At last, Senator Johnson brought his daughter to Chrystal and said," Senator, my son, please talk to President Boakai to give my daughter a job. " I trust you and your relationship with the President," Senator Dillon said.

He added: "I say I will honor that request. Two days before his passing, Senator Johnson called and said "distinguished, please don't forget to tell the President."

"I told him that I will meet the President in Grand Bassa County for the funeral of our late Superintendent of Grand Bassa County and I will honour him," he explained.

On the morning of Johnson's death, while in Buchanan for the funeral of the late Superintendent of Grand Bassa County Senator Dillon said he received a call from the late Johnson's daughter that her father, Senator Johnson is dead.

"Chrystal called me early in the morning crying and said Senator, daddy has gone, he left me with you," Senator Dillon said

He added: "By the time President Boakai arrived in Grand Bassa County after the funeral, the Presidential was also down. I said to the President that the late Senator Johnson left his wish, his last will, maybe it will make for us to intervene and honor his request."

The Public Response

After the video of Senator Dillon went viral, many Liberians took to social media (Facebook) to express themselves regarding the statement made by Senator Dillon.

Moriah Yeakula Korkpor wrote: "Dillion in his almighty quest to show he had a relationship with PYJ and how he's the new Prime Minister who tells the President what to do, really confirmed how the President literally discarded PYJ after he won the elections, to the extent that Nimba County godfather had to go begging him to talk to the President on his behalf. This is so sad. Extremely heavy to hear.

Well, he said he told the President about PYJ's last request and the President said they will do it. Hopefully, they do. It's the least they can do after how they treated PYJ. Wow. I'm not even surprised, the Users Party(UP) did what they do best."

Wonnie Arkoiwala Johnson stated: "A man who had worked in government his entire life, made millions off a County endorsing every Government was the one begging for a job for his daughter. Prince Johnson was a master at psychological warfare. The President may have had enough of his manipulations."

The Governor said: "Prince Johnson died from frustration, and I believe it was caused by the way he was treated by Jeremiah Koung and Boakai. Senator Johnson never expected such punishment from these two, especially Koung. Boakai is a vindictive old man who never forgets. The video that was around with PYJ said Boakai was too old and Koung would be the one doing the presidency work. Boakai kept that in his heart and acted on it to PYJ's death. This shows how spiteful this old man Boakai is. Sad for the people of Nimba PYJ to have to die like that.

George Wheeder explains: "This is more damaging than that handshake. This shows that the treatment of PYJ by JNB might have led to his early demise."