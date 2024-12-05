Liberia: Bishop Nimely Donyen Completes Renovation of Market Buildings in District #2, Montserrado County

Johnsonville — Despite losing the presentative election in Electoral District Number Two Montserrado County, Bishop Nimely Jarboklay Donyen has completed the renovation of several market buildings in the District.

Most of the markets were constructed by Bishop Donyen in 2017 with support from his international partner organization, Compassion For Life-USA to provide market women with the conducive environment to do their business.

Bishop Nimely Donyen said the recent renovation of the Johnsonville Rehab Market and the Pepper Wulu Town Market also in the Township of Johnsonville was aimed at giving the facilities a face-lift as they were in deployable conditions.

"We built these markets in 2017, and we realized that the roofs are leaking and disturbing the market people, so we see it as a responsibility to repair them", Bishop Donyen told reporters recently.

"Our interest in the community, especially the market women is beyond politics or elections, but to give our people the opportunity to take care of themselves and their families", the former Montserrado County District Number-Two representative candidate said.

Bishop Nimely Jarboklay Donyen, who is also the head of the Independent Catholic Church of Liberia disclosed that once the resources are available, he will continue to do these initiatives he has been undertaking in the District despite not winning the 2023 representative election.

"We do good because it is good to do good. When we constructed the market buildings, we also gave the marketers loans to empower them and we are still committed to helping our people" Bishop Donyen averred.

"With the grace of God, the renovation of Pepper Wulu Town Market, in Johnsonville Township, Montserrado County, Liberia took two days. Nine carpenters and helpers worked. The Leadership of the market cooked for the workers on each working day", Bishop Donyen disclosed.

He continued; "with the support of Compassion-For-Life USA we built these market facilities in 2017. It needed renovation and some expansion. The renovation and the expansion are done".

According to the Liberian Clergyman and Humanitarian, the renovation of the Pepper Wulu Town Market took 38 bundles of zinc, eight cartoons of nails and other building materials, while 40 bundles of zinc and other materials were used to repair the Johnsonville Rehab Market.

Meanwhile, the heads of the Markets have applauded Bishop Donyen for always supporting them.

The Superintendent of the Johnsonville Rehab Market, Ruth Garpue expressed gratitude to the Independent Catholic Church Bishop for renovating their market. "This market building was almost falling. It was leaking on us no way to even sit down and sell our market", Madam Garpue added.

For her part, Pepper Wulu Town Market Superintendent Susan Morris described Bishop Nimely Donyen as a true leader who cares about the people of District #2, Montserrado County. "This is the kind of leader he has been over the years". "We voted for him during the 2023 election, but the people cheated the man by giving our vote to someone else". "Even with that, he is still doing community projects and providing help for his people", Madam Morris said.