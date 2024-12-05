Liberia: World Bank Country Manager Applauds Liberia's Arrest Agenda for Inclusive Development

Monrovia, Liberia — At the official launch of Liberia's new national development plan, the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID), Georgia Wallen, World Bank Country Manager to Liberia, delivered a powerful address congratulating the Liberian government and people for their ambitious vision for the country's future.

The event marked a critical milestone in President Joseph Nyumah Boakai's vision for Liberia's economic and social transformation.

The ARREST agenda, which stands for Agriculture, Roads, Rule of Law, Education, Sanitation, and Tourism, aims to reverse Liberia's prolonged economic downturn by leveraging key sectors for sustainable growth. In her speech, Wallen commended the strategic direction of the plan, highlighting its commitment to not just economic growth, but inclusive growth that ensures prosperity for all Liberians.

The World Bank Country manager noted that,)"This plan is ambitious," Wallen began, emphasizing that Liberia is aiming to lift per capita income by approximately 25% in just five years, a significant target that goes well beyond the traditional "business-as-usual" approach.

The focus, she noted, will not solely be on growth but on creating jobs and providing essential services, ensuring that all Liberians benefit from the country's development.

Wallen also applauded the plan's bold strategic orientations, which focus on enhancing productivity, adding value, and unleashing the private sector as the engine of growth.

Central to the ARREST agenda is the acknowledgment of the critical importance of governance, transparency, and rule of law--issues that are often difficult to address but are now positioned at the heart of Liberia's development strategy.

One of the most noteworthy aspects of the ARREST agenda, Wallen noted, is its strong emphasis on people-centered development.

With a young and dynamic population more than 60% of Liberians are under the age of 35 the plan prioritizes inclusive growth, with a particular focus on women, youth, and marginalized groups, including disabled Liberians.

"This is a people-centered approach," Wallen said, stressing the importance of ensuring that all Liberians, especially those in vulnerable communities, benefit from the nation's economic progress.

The AAID is an ambitious plan with an estimated cost of $8.4 billion, with approximately $5 billion expected to come from the Liberian government.

Wallen highlighted that domestic resource mobilization will play a pivotal role in funding the plan.

Additionally, the plan calls for critical reforms to foster a more business-friendly environment and attract private investment, which is essential for job creation and economic growth.

The World Bank also noted its commitment to working closely with the Liberian government and other development partners to ensure that resources are mobilized efficiently and effectively. "Selectivity and prioritization will be key in making the most of available concessional resources," Wallen emphasized.

As Liberia sets its sights on achieving the goals outlined in the Liberia Rising 2030 framework, Wallen emphasized the urgency of action.

"With roughly five years left to scale results for Liberia Rising 2030, time is of the essence," she stated. "The World Bank is driven by urgency to deliver impact, not only in Liberia but in developing countries worldwide."

Wallen concluded her remarks by reaffirming the World Bank's commitment to supporting Liberia's ambitious development agenda. "We look forward to working with you to advance this transformative plan and to deliver tangible results for the people of Liberia," she said. "Congratulations again on this important step forward for Liberia."

The launch of the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development signals a renewed commitment to inclusive growth, job creation, and sustainable development, setting the stage for a more prosperous future for Liberia.