Monrovia — The Liberia Football Association (LFA) has reportedly informed Coach Theophilus Geekor to discontinue activities at LISCR FC until he and Heaven Eleven FC can reach a contract termination agreement.

At the start of the season, Coach Geekor joined Heaven Eleven as head coach, but after five games, LISCR FC announced Coach Theo without completing his transition from Heaven Eleven FC, raising questions about the process that led to such a situation.

Heaven Eleven, according to the report, rejected a request from LISCR FC for Theophilus Geekor because they were not contacted or respected

In the process involving Coach Theo.

He admitted to submitting his resignation letter to Heaven Eleven FC on the 18th of November 2024. However, Heaven Eleven FC contends that the 30-day notification period had not expired, thus keeping Coach Theo as their employee until all issues are resolved.

This unresolved situation left LISCR FC without a coach on the sidelines during their recent league match against FC Fassell on Sunday, which LISCR lost 2-1.

But in order to settle the issue between the three parties, LISCR, Heaven Eleven and Coach Geekor, the Liberian FA held a hearing on Monday December 2, 2024.

According to an unnamed source at LFA, LISCR FC said they were not informed by Coach Theo regarding the unresolved contract termination situation at Heaven Eleven FC.

At the hearing, it was gathered, Heaven Eleven disclosed that after they received a resignation letter from Coach Theo because of his unpaid salaries they made available his two months owed and felt the situation had been settled, and there was no breach of contract for him to hold onto.

He wrote to the club on November 18, 2024, and less than 9 days later, he was unveiled as the head coach of LISCR FC.

Major Error

When LISCR FC sent Heaven Eleven FC a transfer request for Coach Theo, Heaven Eleven FC rejected it on grounds that Coach Theo had a valid contract with them, and both parties had no termination agreement.

Meanwhile, Coach Geekor has promised to speak to FrontPageAfrica on the current situation but asked for little time.

When contacted Liberian Football journalist Ephraim Harris Weah, who is based in Sweden, said there were several missteps in the entire agreement.

"Let's examine the circumstances before LISCR FC's match against FC Fassell last Sunday at SKD,"

"Coach Theo entered into a contract with Heaven Eleven FC which included several clauses. Coach Theo has the right to resign from his position, but there are specific procedures he must follow.

1. He must notify the club 30 days prior to his departure.

"Coach Theo informed Heaven Eleven FC on the 18th of November 2024. If you calculate 30 days from that date, he would be able to leave on the 18th of December 2024 if the club failed to resolve any outstanding issues," the first step was executed correctly.

"However, he did not wait for the 30-day notice period to elapse, a significant error on his part.

"As per the contract, the coach is required to inform the club 30 days in advance of his departure.

Upon receiving his notice, the club has 15 days to schedule a meeting with the coach to discuss the way forward.

Based on the information available, Coach Theo and Heaven Eleven FC did not reach a termination agreement before he was unveiled as the coach of LISCR FC.

When LISCR FC submitted a transfer request for the coach to Heaven Eleven FC through the connection system, Heaven Eleven FC rejected it on the grounds that the contract had not been terminated.

Due to this rejection, Coach Theo was unable to serve as the coach for LISCR FC on Sunday. "In my honest opinion, both LISCR FC and Coach Theo were in error for unveiling his move without providing proof of the termination of the contract between Coach Theo and Heaven Eleven FC.