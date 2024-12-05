Liberia: Unity Party Celebrates President Boakai's Birthday With a Clean-Up of Communities in Greenville City

Greenville City — Executives and Members of the Unity Party Sinoe Chapter with support from partisan Sylvia Tarley have concluded a one-day massive community engagement to ensure that communities in Greenville City are clean and green.

The cleaning up exercise that was held in observance of President Boakai's 80th birthday on Saturday November, 30th 2024 brought together partisans that volunteer to honor the Unity Party Standard Bearer for the immense impact he continues to make in Liberia.

Speaking before the start of the cleaning exercise, Chairman Harrison Kai praised President Boakai for his long service to Liberia especially the Agricultural sector that he immensely impacted.

"Today, we are proud to celebrate the life of a Liberian who served this Country from grassroots' level to the presidency. For over 46yrs, this great man dedicated his life to improving the development of this Country. We are happy to join him in celebrating today. Therefore, Executive of the Party have thought it wise to dedicate this day to cleaning up Greenville beginning with Geekloh Community "Chairman Kai said

The Chairman rained praises on the Cllr. Tarley for her unwavering support to the Party and her dedication to humanity.

Making the presentation of tools such as Wheel Borrows, Cutlasses, brooms, rakes and food to residents of the communities in an effort to motivate and empower communities' dwellers for the clean-up effort. Cllr. Tarley highlighted the importance of community service and expressed that the exercise was a gesture of appreciation for the President's commitment to the ARREST Agenda, which included keeping our communities and environment clean.

"The essence of today's exercise is to provide service to the community instead of the usual merry making. The President has a lot of great plans for Sinoe; his desire as indicated in the ARREST Agenda is a priority for Sanitation and clean environment so we thought it wise to honor him on his birthday by working with the Community to clean their environment." Cllr. Tarley said

The Port Director disclosed that the party will not be silent In the development of this Country but serve as Major arm to support the President's agenda through a series of Community engagement.

The community members expressed gratitude for the initiative and appreciated the Director's thoughtful gesture in celebrating the President's birthday with them through the Clean-up exercise and supply of tools and food.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On their behalf, Mr. Alpho Koffa, Chairman of Geekloh Community expressed gratitude to the Party Leadership for being so farsighted and generous in celebrating the President's birthday with the Communities.

Meanwhile, Cllr. Tarley used the occasion to pay tribute to Nimba County and Liberia Falling Senator, Prince Y. Johnson. On behalf of Partisans of the Unity Party Sinoe Chapter, she expressed her sympathy to the bereaved family and the people of Nimba asserting the impact of Sen. Johnson to the development of Liberia.