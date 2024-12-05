Liberia: Senators Pay Tribute to Fallen Colleague, PYJ

Monrovia — Members of the Liberian Senate have described fallen Nimba County Senator Prince Yormie Johnson as a submissive, cooperative, and gifted propagandist who had love for his county and its citizens.

Senator Johnson allied himself with Charles Taylor's National Patriotic Front of Liberia (NPFL) rebel group when it launched the First Liberian Civil War in 1989 to overthrow President Samuel Doe.

Due to a rift with Taylor, Senator Johnson soon formed an NPFL splinter group, the Independent National Patriotic Front of Liberia (INPFL), which captured, tortured and executed Doe in 1990.

On Thursday, November 28, Senator Johnson, who is regarded as the political godfather of Nimba County, collapsed in his bathroom during a shower and went into a coma.

He was later confirmed dead upon arrival at the Hope for Women Hospital in Paynesville, family sources confirmed.

Paying tributes to the fallen Chairman of the Governing Council of the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction during regular session in the Chamber of the Liberian Senate on Tuesday, December 3, many of the Senators recounted the warring and political days of Senator Johnson.

Senate Pro-Tempore Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence described Senator Johnson as a "cooperative and submissive colleague."

She recalled that shortly after she joined the Senate in 2013, Senator Johnson had planned a convention for his Party to be held in Buchanan, when his Party had some political disagreements that led him making a statement that he would take 300 men to the convention to deal with some issues.

"I complained to the Senate about being uncomfortable with that statement, and that convention was canceled by the Senate's mandate and he cooperated."

She recounted in 2016, Senator Johnson was the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Defense, who persuaded former Police Inspector General Chris Massaquoi from attending a hearing at the Senate while the Senate waited in the Plenary.

"When the Senate was informed about the alleged persuasion, Sen. Johnson was suspended for investigation. I was a member of that investigation committee, and he cooperated until his suspension was lifted after 3 months."

Pro-Tempore Lawrence further recalled that when the issue of war crime court was discussed on the Senate floor, Senator Johnson would walk out and make remarks to justify why it was illegal to bring the war crime court.

But when the Senate finally decided to sign the resolution for the war crime court after almost 10 years, she added, he (Johnson) cooperated and signed for the establishment of the war and economic crime court.

Forgiveness

According to her, every time Senator Johnson made any statement against a colleague, he would later come back to apologize and ask for forgiveness.

She stated that immediately after the 2023 elections, Senator Johnson spoke derogatorily about her on a media platform and the country was concerned and her supporters became very political in responding to his statement.

"The next morning, he called me and said: "distinguished, I don't know what came over me, you are such a good girl, sorry my daughter, I will retract what I said, he wrote a beautiful statement to retract."

Pro-Tempore Lawrence recalled that at one of Senators' usual gatherings in the office of the Protemp emeritus Senator Albert Chie, Senators were signing a report for Plenary deliberation.

According to her, the fallen Nimba County lawmaker picked the report and saw her signature and said 'if Nyonblee signed this, I don't have to read it and he signed. He respected my judgment.'

She emphasized that after Senator Johnson agreed to vote for her as Protemp of the Liberian Senate, he (Johnson) made a statement publicly in session that "even though he would vote for me, he would have rather me remaining a Senator than a Protemp because he admired me as a floor fighter and the floor would be losing arguments of qualities that shaped the Senate many times in the positive directions."

"He really did miss me on the floor, because he made several phone calls about that after he made the statement. He always called to express his admiration when I spoke on issues and encouraged me."

Pro-Tempore Lawrence pointed out that a few days before he passed, she had a last encounter with the deceased that would forever be cherished.

"We were in our break room and he showed up. Sen. Edwin Snowe decided to joke about a statement he made about me and I said the Papay knows I am his daughter, he smiled very pleasantly and said yes, the Protemp is my daughter. His expression showed genuine appreciation for the daughter and father statement."

No grudge

According to her, Senator Johnson didn't hold grudges against any of his colleagues.

"Many of you can testify that he never left any issue unaddressed. Like we say, he never left anything in his stomach. He would call to address them or report someone he's not happy with. He would always start his conversation like this: "distinguished! Do you have time to talk? Because his conversations were not short. And next he would say: "distinguished you know, what that boy did today was not called for ... there were many versions to his calls."

Love for country

During his election, she recalled that Senator Johnson called her many times to say that he was not happy with how the country was and would make a conscious decision for the election.

She added that he did not compromise his decision because he was looking forward to seeing changes.

"He always wanted to see a robust Senate and would always express in his debate that we were just talking and not taking actions. He wanted actions that would impact growth and development. He loved development, and his university in Nimba is an evidence.

According to her, Senator Johnson was very intelligent, objective, an experienced politician who was charismatic, and appreciated when "we were respectful to him."

"My time with Senator Johnson was very interesting, I loved every moment of it and will dearly miss him.

My deepest condolences to his wife and family, to the people of Nimba and the Liberian Senate."

Also speaking, Grand Bassa County Senator Gbenzohngar Findley was always clear in stating his positions on key national issues, adding that, "Senator Johnson was a unique kind of politician."

Findley disclosed how he was reluctant to sign the resolution for the establishment of a war crime court in Liberia.

However, he signed the document immediately after Senator Johnson penned his signature to it.

"He (Johnson) was an astute politician; we have lost a Senator that was very controversial both on the good side and bad side."

Senator Crayton Duncan recounted how his fellow colleague was concerned about the failure of Liberians and others to identify those who brought and sponsored war in Liberia.

"My first encounter with the late Senator Prince Johnson was in 1990. On this day the NPFL had attacked Barnesville and over a thousand people decided to seek refuge. I set foot with my family using the Caldwell route. Before we could get to the Caldwell bridge, vehicles started coming from Duala and people started to run," Senator Gbleh-bo Brown of Maryland County stated.

He continued: "When I looked around, the road was so narrow and there was nowhere to run or hide and so, I stood. Then Prince Johnson came out of his vehicle and started to address a very large crowd. One thing he said in his address (was that), 'the guns that liberate should not rule,' After he said that, Prince Johnson started to sing gospel songs. And one of the songs he sang that remains with me was 'By the River of Babylon."'

He wondered why a rebel leader at the time would sign gospel songs with a weapon in his hand.

Boldness and bravery

Senator James Biney described the demise of his colleague as a "sad day in the history of the Senate."

According to him, Senator Johnson will always be remembered for his boldness and bravery.

"He was a brave character. I certainly had Senator Johnson not killed President (Samuel) Doe so gruesomely as he did, I am one of those who believed that his chances of becoming President could have been greater because many people in this country viewed him as a bold and brave leader."

Senator Biney observed that Senator Johnson was very committed in speaking against large concession companies operating in Liberia for their failure to live up to commitments made in the agreements signed with the government and continue to hinder the progress of the country.

"Most leaders in our country don't have the spine to do that and he (Johnson) was one of those leaders in our country who developed that spine.Liberia needs leaders who do not care about what will please others, but what will please Liberia most."

He stressed that despite initially being a part of Taylor's political struggle, Senator Johnson, from the onset, resisted him (Taylor) because he knew that Taylor was a representation of the "same elites" who governed Liberia for several decades.

"Today we have gathered to memorialize someone who has been in the House of Senate since the return of democracy to this country after the world; someone who has been on the national stage for a long time," Senator Dabah Varpilah of Grand Cape Mount stated.

She observed that Senator Johnson was always "committed to what he believed in."

"One thing I admired about him was his demonstrated love for his people. Be it at the war front or in the Senate, Senator Johnson showed love for the people of Nimba and in response, the people of Nimba also showed him love and respect. To the end of his time which none of us anticipated, he was still pushing the Nimba dream. Senator Johnson lived in greatness and died in greatness."

For his part, Senator Prince Moye of Bong County recalled how his deceased colleague normally reached out when he needed him to act on legislative instruments and also encouraged him to avoid signing a resolution for the establishment of a war and economic crime court in Liberia.

"If those of us who interacted with him will not remember Senator Johnson, I will remember him for his ability to pick up your calls at any time. Anytime you call him, he's ready and he's going to speak to you freely. He was a fatherly figure to me."

He added that Senator Johnson was "a very good statesman" who respected everyone regardless of your origin, status or religion.

Nimba County Senator Nya Twayen recognized Senator Johnson as the "inevitable godfather of Nimba County."

He disclosed that his decision taken to previously contest against Senator Johnson was intended to honorably retire him so that "we the Nimbaians can take good care of him."

However, he (Twayen) was massively defeated by Senator Johnson during the 2023 general and presidential elections.

Senator Twayen pointed out that his fallen kinsman encouraged him to "introduce" himself to citizens in the county and get prepared for the next elections to be elected.

"Senator Johnson showed me tough love along the way. I can remember after he defeated me, I called him the next day. I was dropped from the UP ticket even though I won the primary and not many people know about this story because I didn't make any noise about it. How will I make noise when the godfather of the county was chosen by the party (UP)."

Somersaulting

He added that despite his defeat, Senator Johnson was magnanimous when he requested him (Twayen) to head the UP campaign during the second round of the 2023 elections.

He recounted how Senator Johnson somersaulted over his support for him during the by-election in the county.

"When it comes to the by-election, it's well documented. Senator Johnson supported me initially and gave me his blessing. He called on the people of Nimba to support me because he knew that I was going to be a good back bencher for him and he knew I was going to help him on the Senate floor. But later on, due to other national complexities of political innuendoes, the Senator backpedalled and also helped one of my colleagues against me."

Senator Twayen added that Senator Johnson later phoned and congratulated him claiming to have supported him (Twayen) for a two-month period over his rival Senator Samuel Kogar, who he supported for only two weeks.

"He (Senator Johnson) is probably and unarguably the most consequential Nimbaian who ever lived. He was never a perfect man, but the controversies that he was involved with, were in some minds of where he comes from in Nimba justifiable."

According to him, Senator Johnson predicted by saying that Liberia would be divided following his demise.

Grand Gedeh County Senator Thomas Yaya Nimely recounted his first interaction with Senator Johnson at his residence following his return to the country.

He said though he was not willing to meet the ex-warlord, he was persuaded by former Associate Justice Kabina Janeh to do so.

He stated that while at the residence of Senator Johnson, he knew at the time that the meeting was intended to reconcile.

"He wanted to use me as a point of reconciliation between Nimba and Grand Gedeh County. Senator Prince Johnson began that friendship with me as of that date and year."

Senator Nimely, however, regretted the failure of Liberians to forgive Senator Johnson for his role played during the Liberian civil conflict.

He emphasized that Senator Johnson was asking for and seeking spiritual redemption when he opened a church in the country and assigned himself to providing community services to Liberians while on earth.

He said initial requests for the establishment of war crime court in Liberia were not given credence during the administrations of ex-Presidents Weah and Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf at the time Senator Johnson was already praying, asking for forgiveness and educating and recommending his kinsmen to positions in government.

"Those of you who continue preaching here, when you wrong the Almighty God, how many times did you say you beg before he forgives you? This man (Johnson) has been asking for forgiveness for 21 years and people are running around Prince Johnson killing this and doing that. How many times did Saul and Nicodemus pray for forgiveness before they were forgiven and you cannot forgive Prince Johnson?"

Senator Nimely claimed that ex-president Doe forgave and made Senator Johnson his field marshall following his visit at the Barclay Training Center (BTC) barracks in Monrovia.

"We the Krahn people let me say this to you-we are tough but we are very forgiven. We let that go for a long time."

According to him, Senator Johnson was "troubled" when news of the establishment of a war crime court was revealed by Alan White.

"It has always been troubling for this man who has asked for forgiveness; his nights have been troubling. We signed a resolution here in this house, he didn't know. The day we were preparing it in the Pro-Temp's office, he was not there."

Senator Nimely claimed that as a result of the decision taken by him and others to sign the resolution for the establishment of the war crime court, his fallen colleague was constrained to affix his signature to the document.

"While he was signing, I could see his hands trembling. He felt let down; he sat here and never looked at me or said anything to me."

He disclosed that Senator Johnson raised issues with him for signing the resolution, noting that, " he said, why did you sign? I was depending on you."

He pointed out that he was "dumbfounded" after asking him the question.

"I said (to him), let it go. We will work on it. He paid his dues. The other people who are lying and don't want to forgive him, you are not gods."

Senator Nimely indicated genuine unity and friendship are needed to move Liberia forward..

"We are not leading right; we have to regroup as a nation and decide what to do next."

A gifted propagandist

Senator Emmanuel Nuquay described Senator Johnson as "an astute politician, dedicated public servant and an accomplished leader who stood up and fought deligently for a cause."

According to him, Senator Johnson had a unique style of politicking.

"By following his style of politics, one thing I noticed is that he was a gifted propagandist. He had propaganda at his fingertips. Where Prince Johnson was on your side he found all the reasons in this world to present you as an angel; whenever he disagreed with you, he had all the reasons to present you as the worst devil ever to exist. I admired him for that. He knew how to propagate his politics."

Senator Nuquay observed that his fallen colleague fought for his county and its people, noting that, "one good lesson we all have to learn is when to stand and fight for your people."

"By standing for his people in an ordinary Liberian way, I can say that he wrote his name on the deeds of Nimba County."