Liberia: USAID Awards $705,000 in Grants to Boost Agribusiness Innovation and Resilience in Liberia

Ganta, Nimba County — The United States Agency for International Development (USAID), through its Feed the Future initiative, has awarded a total of $705,000 in grants to 30 promising agribusiness startups following a dynamic three-day pitch competition in Ganta, Nimba County.

This milestone event marked the conclusion of Cohort II of the Agribusiness Incubator and Development Activity, an initiative aimed at fostering inclusive growth and resilience in Liberia's agricultural sector.

Eighty agribusinesses from all 15 counties participated in the pitch competition, held from November 25-27.

The event was the culmination of a rigorous six-month incubation program, during which 88 startups received intensive training from EDUCARE, TRIBE, and iCampus.

The training focused on critical areas such as business planning, financial literacy, branding, marketing, and technical skills.

Addressing the gathering, USAID Liberia Deputy Mission Director Rory Lopez Donohoe-Nunez emphasized the importance of supporting small businesses in driving economic growth.

"The future of Liberia sits with its agribusinesses. Programs like this help businesses thrive, create jobs, and reinvest in their communities. I look forward to seeing the successes these entrepreneurs achieve in the months ahead," he stated.

The competition was judged by a distinguished panel of government officials, private sector leaders, and representatives from the USAID Africa Trade and Investment Activity. Grants ranging from $10,000 to $50,000 were awarded based on the innovation, scalability, and potential impact of the business proposals.

"This process has been inclusive, transparent, and impactful, giving smaller businesses the rare opportunity to showcase their ideas and receive vital support," remarked lead judge Cllr. Tonieh Talery-Wiles.

Women-led businesses made up 53% of the participants, and enterprises led by people with disabilities also competed, reflecting USAID's commitment to inclusivity. Johnson Flomo, CEO of Malaku Enterprise in Lofa County, highlighted the transformative potential of the grants.

"With this support, I can scale my business and promote our unique spicy gari product, which addresses nutritional needs across Liberia," he said.Nimba County Superintendent Hon. Kou Meapeh Gono praised USAID's role in fostering local economic growth. "Ganta City, renowned for its entrepreneurial spirit, welcomes this support, which strengthens our county's position as Liberia's fastest-growing economy," she stated.

USAID Liberia Economic Growth Office Director Megan Kyles closed the event with a call to action for all participants. "These grants are investments in Liberia's resilience and food security. Whether you won today or not, your perseverance and commitment to solving problems are driving Liberia forward," she noted.

This initiative addresses critical barriers faced by Liberia's agricultural sector, including access to finance, market expansion, and technical expertise.

By strengthening agribusinesses to scale their operations and improve productivity, the program contributes to USAID's broader mission of strengthening Liberia's food security, creating jobs, and promoting sustainable economic development.

The awarded grants will be disbursed over 18 months through milestones and targeted deliverables, enabling the recipients to implement their proposals, enhance operations, and drive growth in Liberia's dynamic agricultural value chain.

About Feed the Future Feed the Future is America's initiative to combat global hunger and poverty. It brings partners together to help some of the world's poorest countries harness the power of agriculture and entrepreneurship to jumpstart their economies and create new opportunities.

About USAID Africa Trade and Investment Activity USAID is the world's premier international development agency and a catalytic actor driving development results. The USAID Africa Trade and Investment program is designed to bolster USAID's ability to boost trade and investment to, from, and within the African continent. The continent-wide program is USAID's flagship effort under the Prosper Africa initiative. The program allows the U.S. Government to work closely with the private sector to shape activities that unlock business opportunities, particularly those that drive trade and investment into and out of African markets. Contact [email protected] or visit usaid.gov/ati for more information.