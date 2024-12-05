Nigeria: NSC DG Bukola Olopade Advocates Unified Supporters Club

press release

Olopade highlighted the impressive contributions of the Authentic Nigeria Supporters Club since its inception

The Director General of the National Sports Commission, Bukola Olopade, has advocated unity amongst the various groups of Supporters Club in Nigeria, to amplify their continuous support for the various National Sports Teams.

Olopade made the appeal on Tuesday during a courtesy visit by the leadership of the Authentic Nigeria Football and Allied Sports Supporters Club, led by its President, Abayomi Ogunjimi.

Commending Mr Ogunjimi's dedication and passion for supporting Nigeria's national teams, Olopade highlighted the impressive contributions of the Authentic Nigeria Supporters Club since its inception.

"I am honoured for this show of love and support that is coming from the Authentic Supporters Club, especially the President, Abayomi Ogunjimi. The National Sports Commission, under the Chairmanship of Mallam Shehu Dikko and myself as the DG, will always be there to support the activities of the Supporters Club," Mr Olopade said.

He emphasised the need for all factions of the Nigeria Supporters Club to come together under a single banner for greater impact.

"This is the more reason why I am charging all the various groups of Supporters to come together in one voice so that you all can be on the same page, singing one song at the stadium. And I would also love to see that the Supporters Club is not only for football but all the various sports because other sports apart from football need to enjoy that sense of support," he added.

In his remarks, Mr Ogunjimi underscored the importance of key partners' support for the NSC's mission to transform Nigerian sports.

He praised the leadership of the NSC for its vision and commitment to revamping the sector.

"Nigerian sports can never remain the same again with the appointment of Mallam Shehu Dikko and Honourable Bukola Olopade as Chairman and Director General of the National Sports Commission. I have no doubt the two of them are the best hands to revamp Nigerian sports," Mr Ogunjimi stated.

During the visit, Mr Ogunjimi presented the DG with a jersey and a framed photograph of the club as a token of appreciation.

Olopade averred that the call for unity and collaboration signals a new era of synergy-focused actions, aimed at elevating the nation's sports sector across all boards.