Nigeria: Okonjo-Iweala's Reappointment As WTO DG, a Win for Africa - ADC

Abuja — The African Diaspora Corporation (ADC) has congratulated Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her reappointment as the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), calling it a significant victory for Africa, women, and global leadership.

Okonjo-Iweala's reappointment follows her highly successful first term, where she made history as the first African and first woman to head the WTO, guiding the organization through numerous global challenges, including the post-COVID economic recovery phase.

In a statement issued by the Board and Leadership of ADC, the organization expressed immense pride in Okonjo-Iweala's leadership, emphasizing her ability to steer the WTO to new heights during a period marked by economic constraints and geopolitical uncertainties.

The statement was signed by Hon. Chike Amadichi, Country Director (Nigeria) of the African Diaspora Corporation (ADC).

It highlighted that her reappointment is a testament to the quality of her leadership, which has been both exemplary and inspiring to Africans worldwide.

The statement praised Okonjo-Iweala's hard work, dedication, and trailblazing efforts, which reflect the ADC's mission of celebrating excellence, particularly by Africans in the global arena.

The statement reads, "The Board and Leadership of the African Diaspora Corporation (ADC) congratulates Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on her re-appointment as the Director General of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

"As an organization founded by Africans in the Diaspora with the aim of projecting Africa to the world, your re-appointment after a first term of exemplary leadership as the first African and first woman to head the WTO is a source of immense joy and inspiration to us.

"This is especially so, because it speaks to the quality of leadership you provided as the head of the WTO these last three (3) years, leading the organization to new heights despite the global difficulties and economic constraints post-Covid."