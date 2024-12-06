Namibia: I Have Known Namibia's New President for 30 Years, She Will Deliver - Byanyima

The Executive Director of UNAIDS, Winnie Byanyima, has voiced her confidence in Namibia's new president, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, the first woman to hold the position in the country.

Nandi-Ndaitwah, a leader of the South West Africa People's Organisation (Swapo), emerged victorious in a disputed election last week.

Byanyima, reflecting on their decades-long friendship, expressed her belief in Nandi-Ndaitwah's capability to steer Namibia forward.

"It is good to know that some things are going right in some parts of the world, even as illegalities are normalized here," she said.

Byanyima revealed that she and Nandi-Ndaitwah first met in 1994 and have maintained a close bond since.

"Netumbo and I have been friends for the last 30 years. We first met in 1994, and even last week, when she faced harassment and accusations, I assured her of victory," she added.

When asked if she harbored ambitions of becoming Uganda's first female president, Byanyima responded that while she is capable, her focus remains on advocacy and governance reforms.

"It's humbling to hear people say I can lead, and I know I am capable. I've navigated development challenges, mastered international relations, and fought for human rights. But I don't see this as the time to run for the presidency," she said.

Byanyima emphasized her commitment to addressing systemic issues rather than seeking political office. "I am deeply invested in restoring sanity--ending human rights violations, fighting corruption, and advocating for liberty and justice in Uganda," she noted.

Speaking about Nandi-Ndaitwah's qualifications, Byanyima praised her for her integrity and dedication.

"Namibia, like any other country, has its share of corrupt leaders. But Netumbo has remained steadfast. She joined the struggle as a teenager, trained in England and Russia, and now lives on a farm with her two sons--a teacher and an accountant. At 72, she has not compromised her values. She will deliver and protect Namibia's oil from being plundered," she affirmed.

Nandi-Ndaitwah, currently Namibia's vice president, has served in senior government roles for over 25 years. Her presidency will make her the second female leader in Africa, joining Tanzania's Samia Suluhu Hassan in this exclusive group.

Byanyima's optimism about Nandi-Ndaitwah's leadership highlights her broader call for transformational governance across the continent, led by leaders of integrity and vision.