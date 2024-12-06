Africa: AU, Federal Govt Collaborate to Boost Pastoral Markets

The African Union Inter-African Bureau for Animal Resources (AU-IBAR) and the federal government have joined forces to advance pastoral markets with focus on sustainable development and the enhancement of livestock value chains.

This was the key agenda at the First African Pastoral Markets Development (APMD) Analytics and Implementers Engagement Workshop in Abuja.

The collaboration is set to chart a detailed implementation plan to strengthen Africa's pastoral markets, with a focus on innovation, sustainability and regional partnerships.

Winnie Lai Solarin, director of animal husbandry services at the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development, stressed the need for a supportive environment to bolster the livestock sector.

She emphasised the significance of providing adequate feed, fodder, and conducive conditions for trading, ranching, and short-distance migrations for livestock.

She stated that the initiative would address often-overlooked aspects of livestock development, including feed and fodder availability, breeding, and market infrastructure.

Solarin also commended key partners, including the African Union Inter-African Bureau for Animal Resources (AU-IBAR) and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, for their contributions to the initiative.

She said, "You can't talk about trade without knowing where the animals will come from, and you can't talk about markets without considering their source.

The livestock sector has come of age. It's time to continue programmes that impact not just the sector but also livelihoods and the nation."

The AU-IBAR director, Dr Huyam Salih, called for innovative strategies to overcome challenges such as climate change, limited market access, and policy gaps.

She outlined the workshop's three primary objectives as validating pastoral livestock market conditions, establishing key interventions with budget priorities and fostering stakeholder engagement.

Salih lauded the government of Nigeria for its collaboration in planning and implementing the initiative and expressed gratitude to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for their strategic partnership.

"The APMD Platform reflects our shared commitment to transforming Africa's pastoral sector into a driver of inclusive economic growth and sustainable development," she said.

In his remarks, the emir of Nasarawa, Alhaji Ibrahim Jibril, expressed confidence that the initiative could effectively tackle the challenges facing the livestock sector, provided its implementation remains focused and consistent.

He called on key stakeholders to extend their support to ensure the success of the new ministry.