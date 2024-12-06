Nigeria: Family Planning - Federal Govt Restates Commitment to 27% Modern Contraceptive Rate By 2030

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to achieving a modern contraceptive prevalence rate of 27 per cent by 2030.

Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate, stated this on Thursday at the 8th National Family Planning Conference 2024 in Abuja.

He said the goal aligns with the country's health sector reforms to ensure that Nigerians of reproductive age access comprehensive, affordable, high-quality healthcare services.

Represented by the ministry's Permanent Secretary, Daju Kachollom, Prof. Pate identified family planning as critical to managing population growth and addressing maternal and infant morbidity.

He said, "We have made significant progress, with fertility rates declining from six children per woman in 1990 to 4.8 today. The modern contraceptive prevalence rate has risen from 4 per cent to 15 per cent."

However, the minister noted that the unmet need for family planning remains high, at 20 per cent in the country, and regional disparities exist.

He called for improved domestic funding for family planning services and their integration into essential services, as well as for empowering young people with youth-friendly family planning services.

Speaking further, the minister stressed the need to address the cultural and religious barriers that prevent many Nigerians from accessing family planning services while calling for engaging with community leaders, faith-based organisations, and traditional rulers to promote accurate information and build trust.

In his keynote address, the Chairman of the conference and former Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, noted that the unmet need for family planning was still high in the country, particularly among adolescents and marginalised communities.

Regarding sustainable response, Prof Adewole advocated for expanded access to services by integrating family planning into primary healthcare systems and ensuring every health facility is equipped to meet the community's needs.