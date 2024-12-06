Nigeria: Omo-Agege Excited With Bolstering of Delta APC As Ibori-Suenu Quits PDP

The Deputy President of the Senate in the 9th assembly, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has described joining the All Progressives Congress (APC) by the member representing the Ethiope Federal Constituency in the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu as "a powerful endorsement of our party's unwavering commitment to progress, development, and transformation in Delta State."

Welcoming her decision in a press statement he personally signed, the Delta APC leader said the party "remains unshakeably committed to providing a platform for like-minded individuals to come together and work towards a common goal of building a better future for our people."

Omo-Agege described Ibori-Suenu, daughter of the former governor of Delta State as "not just a valuable addition to our party; she is also a long-time ally and friend. We have collaborated on various projects and initiatives, and I can attest to her exceptional leadership skills, unwavering dedication, and unshakeable commitment to the welfare of our people."

The statement reads: "I am thrilled to welcome Hon. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, the Honourable Member representing Ethiope Federal Constituency, to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Her joining the APC is a monumental boost to our party's surging strength and influence in Delta State.

"Ibori-Suenu is not just a valuable addition to our party; she is also a long-time ally and friend. We have collaborated on various projects and initiatives, and I can attest to her exceptional leadership skills, unwavering dedication, and unshakeable commitment to the welfare of our people.

"As the leader of Delta State APC, I've always been driven to build a strong, inclusive party that represents the best interests of our people. Ibori-Suenu is a seasoned leader with a wealth of experience and expertise that will undoubtedly propel our party's growth and success.

"Her decision to join us is a powerful endorsement of our party's unwavering commitment to progress, development, and transformation in Delta State. I'm excited to work with Ibori-Suenu to build an unstoppable APC in Delta State.

"Our party remains unshakeably committed to providing a platform for like-minded individuals to come together and work towards a common goal of building a better future for our people.

"Once again, I welcome Ibori-Suenu to the APC and assure her of our unflinching support and cooperation as we work together to build a new Delta State.

Earlier on Thursday, Ibori-Suenu had announced her resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) alleging that the party has completely excluded her from all activities of the State chapter.

She also alleged in her notification of resignation letter to the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, that PDP's ongoing national leadership crisis has left the party divided into implacable camps.