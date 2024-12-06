Nigerian Govt Approves Measures to Curb Passengers Harassment, Extortion At Airports

The new measures were jointly endorsed by Mr Keyamo and Mrs Kuku on 2 December and are designed to eliminate corrupt and illicit practices at airports.

The federal government announced Thursday that some proactive measures have been approved to help prevent harassment and extortion of air travelers by various government agencies stationed at international airports in the country.

The development was made known by Nigeria's Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo, in a statement posted on his official X page on Thursday.

According to the statement, the minister said he approved the measures on Wednesday. He noted that they were necessary following several complaints about harassment faced at airports by travelling passengers.

"Yesterday, I approved some far-reaching measures by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) aimed at curbing the menace of harassment of travelers by various agencies of government stationed at our international airports. We have received too many complaints and it is time to act decisively," the Minister said.

In recent years, there has been a notable increase in the practice of soliciting tips from passengers--both those departing and arriving--by security personnel stationed at major international airports in Nigeria.

Instead of prioritising their assigned responsibilities of screening and monitoring passengers for safety purposes, many security personnel and officials at airports appear to be preoccupied with the practice of extorting and begging for money from passengers at the airports.

"Operation air clean"

As this unprofessional approach by airport officials lingers across airport terminals, the Nigerian government said it has launched "operation air clean" to address these concerns.

According to documents posted by Mr Keyamo on Thursday, the new operation measures approved for airport security officials, were adopted after a high-level meeting chaired by the Managing Director of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Olubunmi Kuku, to address critical challenges at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) and the General Aviation Terminal (GAT).

The measures were jointly endorsed by Mr Keyamo and Mrs Kuku on 2 December and are designed to eliminate corrupt practices, curb illicit activities, and enhance the travel experience, particularly during the high-volume end-of-year travel season, the document reads.

Insert the approved measures document attached to the story

Read the full measures approved below:

POSITION DOCUMENT ON MEASURES TO ADDRESS CORRUPT PRACTICES AND ENHANCE PASSENGER EXPERIENCE AT MMIA AND GAT

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) is unwavering in its commitment to achieving world-class standards in service delivery, security, and passenger satisfaction across its managed airports.

Following an emergency high-level meeting chaired by the Managing Director and attended by Heads of Agencies, the HQ Taskforce, and FAAN Directors, Operation Air Clean has been launched to address critical challenges at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) and the General Aviation Terminal (GAT).

These measures, fully endorsed by the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, are designed to eliminate corrupt practices, curb illicit activities, and enhance the travel experience, particularly during the high-volume end-of-year travel season.

3.RESOLUTIONS FOR MURTALA MUHAMMED INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (MMIA)

Elimination of Joint Inspection Tables:

Immediate dissolution of joint inspection tables by security agencies.

Transition to intelligence-based searches, scanners, and individual profiling.

Development of a dedicated area for camera-based passenger observation.

ii. Streamlined Passenger Processing:

DS and Immigration Service personnel will now share counters to reduce checkpoints for outbound passengers, enhancing travel flow.

Customs will relocate to the AVSEC screening point for money declaration.

ili. Transparency in Search Procedures:

On arriving, secondary screening will be done in a profiling room. The rooms will be situated at Terminal 1 and 2.

Real-time screens will be installed in the profiling rooms, displaying the names, agencies, and contact details of officers on duty to ensure transparency.

Redefining Agency Roles:

· NDLEA personnel will partner with AVSEC at screening points and conduct roving checks in the arrival hall.

· DSS officers will rove around the departure and screening areas.

v. Swift Activation of the Mobile Court:

· The immediate activation of a mobile court will expedite the prosecution of offenders, especially touts.

vi. Establishment of Meet and Greet Areas:

· The RGM will designate a secure, convenient space for visitors awaiting arriving passengers.

vii. Zero Tolerance for Misconduct:

· Immediate prosecution of any BDC or Car-hire staff found loitering or engaging in unauthorized activities.

· Also, the immediate prosecution of any BDC or Car-hire staff found outside of the designated areas.

Defaulting businesses will also face shutdowns and withdrawals of rights to operate in terminals.

Enhanced Lighting and Signage:

· Improved lighting for landside and concourse areas.

· Large signs enforcing a three-minute pickup rule and promoting free WiFi for passengers.

4. RESOLUTIONS FOR GENERAL AVIATION TERMINAL (GAT)

i. Timed Parking System:

Introduction of a parking system requiring payment for short and long term parking.

Introduction of a parking system requiring payment for short and long term parking.

ii. Regulation of Car Hire Vehicles:

· A limited number of car hire vehicles will be allowed in the car park at any time.

lii. Eradication of Touting:

All measures will be enforced to eliminate touting and harassment of passengers by drivers.

Ministerial Endorsement and Public Statement

These measures reflect the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development's vision to align Nigerian airports with international standards of efficiency, transparency, and passenger satisfaction.

Statement by the Honourable Minister:

"The Federal Government is committed to ensuring our airports operate at the highest standards of security, service delivery, and transparency.

These reforms are a critical step toward transforming the passenger experience and addressing systemic challenges. I commend FAAN for its proactive leadership in implementing these measures and assure Nigerians of the Government's continued support in advancing the aviation sector."

Call for Stakeholder Collaboration

FAAN calls on all stakeholders, airport users, and the general public to cooperate and support Operation AirClean as we collectively work towards building a safer, more efficient, and passenger-friendly airport environment.