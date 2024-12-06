Nigeria: Stakeholders Renew Commitment to End Cervical Cancer in Nigeria

...every woman, girl deserves access to screening, vaccination, treatment-Dr Radda

Stakeholders in the nation's cancer care, yesterday, recommited themselves to working towards total elimination of cervical cancer through screening, vaccination and treatment.

Speaking variously in Abuja,at the 2nd Stakeholders' Summit on Cervical Cancer Elimination in Nigeria, organized by End Cervical Cancer Nigeria Initiative, ECCNI, participants pledged dedication to end the cancer which has been recorded as the third most common cancer and the second most frequent cause of cancer deaths among women aged between 15 and 44 years in Nigeria.

At the event, the First Lady of Katsina State, Dr. Zulaihat Dikko Radda, who is the Founder of Pledging Aid Charity Foundation, decried the high rate of cervical cancer in Nigeria, describing it as unacceptable.

Noting that cervical cancer is preventable, she said the dreaded disease can be wiped out from Nigeria as a public health threat through coordinated actions by stakeholders.

The Katsina State governor's wife, who said her state has led the way in the elimination of cervical cancer through 100 percent HPV vaccination coverage during the national campaign, insisted that with commitment, active stakeholder collaboration, and robust awareness advocacy, other states can emulate her state.

Emphasizing that cervical cancer is a preventable disease, Mrs Radda regretted that yet, the disease has remained as the second leading cause of cancer-related death among women in the country.

"I say this is unacceptable and it is our collective responsibility to change this narrative.

"Today we gather as stakeholders to reaffirm our commitment to eliminating cervical cancer in Nigeria.

"We must work together to ensure that every woman and girl has access to screening, vaccination and treatment.

"In May this year, under the leadership of my husband, Governor Dikko Radda, Katsina State has successfully introduced the HPV vaccine among other phase 2 States, achieving 100% coverage of the entire population, with my daughter as the first official uptaker in the State.

"I urge us all to approach this meeting with a sense of urgency, compassion and collaboration.Let us share our expertise, experiences and ideas to develop effective strategies for cervical cancer elimination in Nigeria, "she charged stakeholders.

Continuing, the Katsina State First Lady said:"And to my fellow women, I say let us take ownership of our health and the health of our loved ones.

"Let us educate ourselves, our families and our communities about cervical cancer prevention. Finally, I would like to commend the efforts of the local organizing committee of this meeting.

"And I say together we can make a difference. Together we can promote a healthier future for all Nigerian women and girls. And together we can eliminate cervical cancer in Nigeria".

Also speaking, the Director General of the National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment,NICRAT, Prof. Usman Aliyu, assured that the agency will in 2025, establish a national cervical cancer screening program.

Be explained that such action was one of the strategies of NICRAT to tackle the disease headlong in the country just as he said the agency was in active partnership with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency,NPHCDA, to pilot a school-based HPV vaccination program targeting six states in the pilot phase.

Aliyu, who spoke through his representative and NICRAT's Director of Cancer Prevention and Control, Prof. Waziri Usman, highligh to the agency's efforts to expand nationwide access and strengthen frontline health workers' strength to enhance vaccination efforts and achieve 90% coverage.

"By 2025, we aim to scale up these activities and establish a national cervical cancer screening program," he said.

On his part, the Executive Director of ECCNI,Ishak Lawal, while noting that developing countries go through unique challenges, explained that thesummit aimed to provide an opportunity for internal solutions

He stressed the need for collective efforts to achieve WHO's targets of vaccinating 90% of adolescent girls, screening 70% of eligible women, and treating 90% of positive cases.

"Developing countries face unique challenges, but this summit provides an opportunity for localized solutions," Lawal said. Praising government initiatives, he likened progress to assembling a car: "Without every part working together, it won't move, "he said.

Delivering a keynote address, the Executive Director of Policy Innovation Centre,Osasuyi Dirisu,speaking on:"'Strengthening collaboration towards achieving cervical cancer elimination targets in Nigeria", acknowledged that cervical cancer is not only preventable but alsotreatable.

She, however regretted that "yet, it remains a leading cause of cancer-related deaths among Nigerian women. "

Collaboration is essential to combat misinformation, ensure equitable vaccine access, and prioritize marginalized communities," she charged.

She noted that the country has "vaccinated over 10 million adolescent girls against HPV since 2023, far from the target required to eliminate cervical cancer as a public health concern. "