Liberia's Agriculture Minister Urges Youth to Embrace Farming for Self-Empowerment

Kakata — Liberia's Agriculture Minister, Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah, has called on the country's youth to embrace agriculture as a means of self-empowerment and economic transformation.

Dr. Nuetah made the call on Thursday while delivering the keynote address at the Farmers' Conference, a sub-session of the ongoing National 2024 Agriculture Fair under the theme, "Promoting Agriculture for Food Security, Nutrition & Sustainable Development."

He highlighted the evolving nature of agriculture, noting that it is no longer confined to traditional farming methods but now encompasses innovation, technology, and entrepreneurship.

"We encourage young people to consider agriculture as a viable and rewarding career," Dr. Nuetah said. "Initiatives such as agribusiness incubators, digital tools for farming, and youth-focused training programs are designed to support your journey into this vital sector."

The Minister stressed that the energy, creativity, and ambition of young people could play a pivotal role in modernizing Liberia's agricultural sector. However, he cautioned that the Ministry of Agriculture cannot achieve food security and agricultural transformation alone.

Collaboration Key to Success

Dr. Nuetah called for collaboration among farmers, government agencies, private investors, and international partners to build systems that provide financing, market access, and research support.

"Your involvement is crucial in building systems that empower our farmers," he emphasized.

He pointed to the Dohgodan Multipurpose Cooperative in Gbedin, Nimba, as a testament to the power of collaboration. With support from the government and its partners, the cooperative recently harvested over 600 metric tons of lowland rice.

"This achievement demonstrates that when we work together, progress is not just possible--it is inevitable," Dr. Nuetah said.

Sustainability and the Future of Agriculture

The Minister also underscored the importance of sustainability in agriculture, emphasizing the need to preserve the environment, conserve resources, and ensure long-term productivity.

"Sustainability must be at the heart of our agricultural agenda. It is a guiding principle we must adopt to ensure the future of farming in Liberia," he stated.

He urged citizens to view agriculture not just as an economic activity but as a way of life, a source of identity, and a path to self-reliance.