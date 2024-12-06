Liberia: Rep. Jerry Yogboh Slams $7k Theft Allegation As 'Political Stupidity'

Monrovia — Montserrado County District 12 Representative Jerry Yogboh has dismissed allegations of theft of services lodged against him by the Monrovia City Court, calling the charges "political stupidity at the highest level."

The lawmaker is accused of owing $7,000 to Lasana Jabateh for services allegedly rendered to a U.S.-based business owned by Yogboh. The complaint was reportedly filed by Attorney Musa Kanneh, a former Montserrado District 2 representative candidate and Jabateh's cousin.

The court summons, citing Section 15.52 of Liberia's Penal Code, alleges that Yogboh's business failed to meet its financial obligations to Jabateh, prompting the legal dispute.

In an interview with The Liberian Investigator, Rep. Yogboh refuted the claims and argued that the Monrovia City Court lacks jurisdiction over the matter. He asserted that the business in question operates solely under U.S. law.

"This matter has no merit in a Liberian court," Yogboh stated. "This individual worked for my business in the USA and claims my management team issued checks he couldn't cash. If that's the case, why not go to a U.S. court? Instead, he runs to Liberia. Does that make any sense?"

Yogboh accused Attorney Kanneh of orchestrating the case for political reasons. "Oh, because of political motive, his cousin has to go after me? Stupidity at the highest."

He expressed confidence in his legal team, predicting that the case would be dismissed. "My legal team is handling this matter, and it will be trashed out of court because they have no jurisdiction over my business operations in the USA, OK?"

The Monrovia City Court writ alleges that Jabateh was denied payment for services rendered, but details of the services and the alleged contractual obligations remain unclear. Attorney Musa Kanneh, the complainant, has not issued any public statement regarding the case.

Observers suggest the case may be tied to Yogboh's political affiliations, including his close ties with embattled Speaker Fonati Koffa.