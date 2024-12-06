Liberians Seek Hope Amid Challenges This Yuletide

Despite Liberia's rich resources, many citizens continue to face immense social and economic hardships.

As the festive season approaches, the government must ensure families can experience joy and relief.

Yuletide should not be a time of despair but a season where every Liberian feels the warmth and hope of a brighter future.

Children deserve to laugh and celebrate with their parents without the constant shadow of hardship looming over them.

Mothers should be able to prepare special meals, and families should share in the festive spirit without worrying about meeting basic needs.

The burden of unpaid school fees and economic strain must be alleviated, allowing parents to focus on creating cherished memories with their children.

The government must take concrete steps to address these challenges.

They can foster an environment where families thrive by implementing supportive policies and providing necessary assistance.

Economic relief packages, food distribution programs, and educational support initiatives could bring smiles to many struggling Liberians.

The family unit is the cornerstone of any society, and its strength determines the nation's future.

Ensuring that families can unite and celebrate this yuletide is an act of charity and an investment in national cohesion and stability.

A society where families are strong is one where communities prosper and hope flourishes.

This festive season presents a crucial opportunity for the government to demonstrate its commitment to its citizens.

By addressing the immediate needs of families and creating sustainable solutions, the government can transform this yuletide into a season of genuine hope and renewal, laying the groundwork for a brighter, more united Liberia.

On a personal note, I first encountered the word "Yuletide" in 1986 through Hon. Patrick Kumeh, then Presidential Press Secretary of Liberia.

At the time, I was a high school student(pekin) at Saint Mary's Catholic High School and chairman of the Special Project Committee.

I was honored to invite Dr. Samuel K. Doe, then President of Liberia, to our campus to support our Senior Class project.

The president graciously accepted my invitation and contributed generously to our cause.

For this, I remain forever grateful, Hon. Patrick Kumeh.