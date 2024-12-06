Liberia: UN Resident Coordinator Calls for Collective Efforts, Male Leadership in Tackling GBV

Monrovia — The United Nations Resident Coordinator in Liberia, Madam N. Christine Umutoni, has called for collective action, with men taking a leading role, to combat gender-based violence (GBV) across all sectors in Liberia. Speaking at the One UN Male Engagement Conference on Thursday, December 5, 2024, in Monrovia, Madam Umutoni urged the adoption of practical measures and policies, including the "He For She" initiative, to address GBV.

The event, held under the national theme "From Talk to Action! Let's Join Hands to End Violence Against Women and Girls to Achieve Beijing +30," drew male participants within the UN system, alongside female colleagues. It also reflected the global theme "Recommitment, Accountability, Resourcing Towards Beijing +30: Unite to End Violence Against Women and Girls" and the conference-specific theme "Redefining Masculinity: Taking Action to End Violence Against Women."

Madam Umutoni described GBV as a significant global issue impacting individuals regardless of age, gender, or socioeconomic status. "Engaging in conversations about GBV requires sensitivity, clarity, and a focus on empowerment and prevention," she stated.

She defined GBV as harmful acts directed at individuals based on their gender, encompassing physical, sexual, emotional, and psychological abuse. The Resident Coordinator highlighted alarming statistics, including that one in three women globally experience GBV, and discussed its effects on men, LGBTQ+ individuals, and children.

Madam Umutoni elaborated on the various forms of GBV, including domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking, female genital mutilation, child marriage, and harassment. She emphasized the devastating health effects of GBV, such as injuries, sexually transmitted infections, mental health disorders, and economic consequences, including increased healthcare costs and decreased workplace productivity.

Madam Umutoni stressed the importance of collective action to combat GBV, urging national leaders, advocacy groups, and men to empower marginalized communities through skills training, economic opportunities, and access to resources.

She called for community-led initiatives involving local leaders, men, and boys in prevention efforts, as well as accessible support services for survivors, including hotlines, counseling, legal aid, and shelters.

"GBV can impact families and communities--children who witness violence may perpetuate cycles of violence. We must break this cycle through education and awareness," she said.

Madam Umutoni emphasized the role of legal measures in protecting victims and holding perpetrators accountable. She urged the government and non-governmental organizations to prioritize awareness campaigns, research, and survivor support while engaging men in discussions about masculinity, consent, and respect.

UN Women Country Representative Madam Comfort Lamptey echoed Madam Umutoni's sentiments, stressing the critical role of men in preventing GBV. "Men are key ingredients for prevention. Male engagement is at the heart of advancing gender equality and addressing GBV," Madam Lamptey noted.

She encouraged men to lead by example and challenge violent behaviors, advocating for the promotion of positive male figures committed to gender equality.

The One UN Male Engagement Conference featured presentations on key topics such as Mainstreaming Masculinity and Femininity, Men and Mental Health, and Balancing Career and Family Life, led by male speakers.

Economist Manvel Filipe, from the Office of the UN Resident Coordinator Liberia, delivered the welcome remarks, reinforcing the commitment of his male colleagues to join efforts in addressing GBV.