Nigeria: U.S. Based Security Expert Advocates Nigeria, India Partnership

United States-based security expert and Founding President of Strategic Groups USA LLC, Dr. Sylvester Okere, has called for synergy between Nigeria and India to tackle security challenges faced by investors in Nigeria.

Okere made the call at the just concluded 19th Security Leadership Summit jointly organized by the Central Association of Private Security Industry (CAPSI) and the Association of Professional Detectives & Investigators (APDI) at PHD House, New Delhi, India.

The event which was attended by industry leaders, policy makers and security experts was aimed at exploring advanced technologies for shaping the global security landscape.

It focused on AI in security services, women safety, private investigations and collaboration between the private sector and the police.

Speaking, Okere, a Nigerian - American, said now is the best time for robust business and mutual engagements between the two countries.

"It's really a great honor to be invited by this prestigious association, CAPSI, to speak on INDIA-NIGERIA PARTNERSHIP in solving the security issues that plagued our community.

"No reasonable investor wants to invest meaningfully in a place where his investment is not guaranteed security.

"Presently, there are more than 200 Indian companies operating in Nigeria with a combined investment valued at $27 billion while the population of Indian Nationals living in Nigeria is approximately 800 thousand.

"In most advanced democracies e.g. USA where I have lived for nearly 28 years, this population is a strong voting block to shape legislation for the community and I can't wait to see my Nigerian-Indian brother/sisters running for political offices in Nigeria.

"With multiple companies and a large population of Indians residing in Nigeria, it is vital that a strong relationship between the two countries is sustained and one of the areas of focus to achieve this goal is security - ensuring a secure and sustainable environment within which Indian companies can thrive.

"There must be a deliberate effort to cultivate interpersonal relationships between Indian business owners and their Nigerian employees such that a fluid communication process becomes common with the work and business environment.

"India established a diplomatic mission in Nigeria in 1958 (2 years before Nigeria gained her independence). In the late 1970s and up till late 1980s, Indian nationals assimilated into various sectors of the Nigerian environment, especially in the education sector, where Indian teachers were prominent in local secondary schools and tertiary institutions.

" I want to commend Prime Minister Modi for his visit to Nigeria to meet with President Ahmed Tinubu on ways to strengthen our great relationships in business, trade and Investment. There cannot be commerce or trade without security.

" The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now", Okere submitted.

At the event, the Chairman of CAPSI, Mr. V. K. Sigh and Dr. Okere agreed to come up with a sustainable strategy for an alliance aimed at improving security in Nigeria.

The event which featured the presentation of an award of excellence to Dr. Okere by the officials of CAPSI was attended by the National Cyber Security Coordinator (NCSC), Lt. General MU Nair; DG of Police (Law & Order), Gujarat State, Dr. Shamsher Singh; President, Association of British Investigators (ABI), Mike LaCorte; Director, National Security Country Governance - India, Sh. Shailendra Vikram Singh and Director, Indian Institute of Public Administration, Prof. Surabhi Pandey.

Okere is a member of the World Association of Detectives (WAD), Certified Fraud Examiners (CFE), National Council of Investigators & Security Services (NCISS), Overseas Security Advisory Council (OSAC), American Security Foundation, American Society for Industrial Security (ASIS), Public Record Retriever Network (PRRN), Maryland Investigators and Security Association (MISA), and other esteemed associations; as well as a former Nigeria Immigration officer.