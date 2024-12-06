Nigeria: Kano Govt Employs 70 Lawyers

In his determined effort to boost the employment drive of the state, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has approved the employment of 70 lawyers.

The initiative, according to the governor, would no doubt paved way for the enhancement of effective service delivery in the legal sector of the state.

Supervising the final interview of the candidates, the Head of Civil Service Kano, Alhaji Abdullahi Musa, noted that the state judiciary has been waiting for such kind of development.

He therefore call on the newly employed Lawyers to exhibit good characters, hard work, selfless service and above all the fear of God in the discharge of their assignments.

The HOS further admonished them to consider their employment as a great opportunity, considering the competitive nature of the present labour market, thereby judiciously reciprocating the gesture by being good ambassadors of the state.