To address the rising Burkinabes migration issue in Liberia's south-southeastern area, the Liberia Refugee, Repatriation, and Resettlement Commission (LRRRC) has registered nearly 7,000 Burkinabe migrants and asylum seekers in Maryland, River Gee, and Grand Gedeh Counties.

The updated census data in Liberia, aimed at accurately reflecting the evolving demographics, is a significant step in addressing the escalating migration crisis since 2016.

The LRRRC created a concept note to engage in dialogue with the Liberian government regarding Bukinabes' illegal entry.

The government also approved a dialogue with stakeholders in Paynesville Town Hall on August 16, 2024, involving the LRRRC and LIS to profile Bukinabes to differentiate between migrants and asylum seekers and better understand their motivations for being in Liberia.

Thomas Jokan, the Regional Director for LRRRC in charge of these counties and overseeing the profiling and registration process, emphasized the critical need for this process in light of political upheaval, ethnic conflicts, and a coup d'état in Burkina Faso, which has increased by Burkinabe refugees seeking safety both internally and internationally.

According to Jokan, the flood of Burkinabe migrants has caused not just security issues but has also had an economic and social impact on local communities. Despite their contribution to the agricultural industry, their unregulated presence has strained available resources and infrastructure.

He asked for an extension to secure the thorough registration of all Burkinabe persons, highlighting the necessity of adhering to international protocols and domestic legislation that protect the rights of refugees and migrants in Liberia.

Bonkoungou Moussa, a Burkinabe resident in Gbarblor Town in Grand Gedeh, has requested the government to extend the registration time to guarantee that all persons are included.

He stressed that many Bukinabes are in the nation looking for better chances and are hesitant to stay without permits, fearing contact with law enforcement officials.

LRRRC is the Government of Liberia's principal humanitarian agency that offers international protection for refugees, stateless individuals, internally displaced, mixed nationals, and other people of concern (POC).

It was formed by an act of the House of Parliament of the Republic of Liberia in 1993. This proactive approach demonstrates Liberia's commitment to meeting its duties under the 1951 Geneva Convention and the Refugee Act of 1993, which provide refuge and support to people escaping persecution and instability.

Superintendent Alex Charsia Grant of Grand Gedeh County stated that he was initially unaware of the profiling process for Burkinabes entering the country, which prompted local authorities to halt the process until joint security could be involved due to the necessary procedures.

After consulting with joint security, he stated that the procedure to restart was agreed upon. They emphasize the relevance of immigration in international affairs since they have prosecutorial authority, whereas the LRRRC concentrates on humanitarian concerns.

"I know many recorded Burkinabes, but I cannot provide a total figure. Even though the collected data will help improve security measures to manage the influx of Burkinabes effectively. Therefore, I am waiting for the team for a report with disaggregated figures from each county to understand."

Superintendent Henry Cole of Maryland County stated that his office was not heavily involved in the registration process and had not received a report assessing its success or the number of persons enrolled.

The exact distribution per county is unknown, but it is apparent that 7,000 Burkinabes have been profiled and registered in River Gee, Maryland, and Grand Gedeh counties combined.