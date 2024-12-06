Liberia: 'We Must Establish a Nat'l Disability Registry'

The National Commission on People with Disabilities is calling on the government to establish a registry that will solely address the plights of people living with Disability.

Speaking during the observance of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 3, 2024, the Executive Director of National Commission on Disabilities said to address the Disability needs there should be a national disability registry.

"To address our community needs, we must establish a national disability registry," said Hon. Sam S. Dean, Sr, Executive Director of National Commission on Disabilities.

He explained that the disabled community is faced with huge challenges, which cannot be addressed by the government, but the registry will independently to ensure that these plights are addressed timely.

Hon. Dean explained that this registry will have the understanding and knowledge of the difficulties persons with disabilities face.

About 500 persons with Disabilities from across Liberia attended this year celebration, which was held at the Jackie Resort in Ganta City, Nimba County.

The commemoration was held for three days, beginning with sporting activities on the Sunday, then on Monday, there was an interactive dislodge under the topic 'disabilities and the ARREST Agenda and climax with indoor program on Tuesday, December 3, 2024.

This year's celebration was held under the theme, 'Strength in Inclusivity -- Every Ability Counts'.

Dean outlined challenges people with Disability faced, unable to access public buildings, most of the road constructions are not disabled friendly and denying them jobs.

He explained that if the concession companies could allot at least 1% of their budget to the disabled it would address most of their plights.

However, the 2nd Lady of Liberia, Madam Stephanie Dahn Koung, reaffirmed her commitment to advocating the policies and program of the persons with Disabilities in her statement read by her special assistant Clifford Payne.

"Today, on this International Day of Persons with Disabilities, we join the global community in celebrating the resilience, contributions, and leadership of persons with disabilities," her statement said.

"This year's Global theme, "Amplifying the Leadership of Persons with Disabilities for an Inclusive and Sustainable Future," and our national theme, 'STRENGTH IN INCLUSIVITY -- EVERY ABILITY COUNTS' calls us to action," the statement said.

She also explained in her statement that the theme reminds them that true progress is only possible when every voice is heard, and every potential is realized.

Madam Dahn-Koung further disclosed that persons with disabilities possess immense capacity to lead and transform our society, yet, they often faced barriers to participation in decision-making, education, employment, and community engagement.

"If we are to achieve sustainable development, we must dismantle these barriers and create opportunities for persons with disabilities to lead at all levels," she said.

She promised to enhance leadership opportunities for persons with disabilities in government, education, business and ensure accessibility to infrastructure, education, healthcare, and technology, empowering individuals to thrive.

"We are going to foster inclusion by combating stigma and promoting public awareness of the rights and abilities of persons with disabilities," The Second Lady said.

"Let us amplify the voices of persons with disabilities, celebrate their leadership, and work together to create a Liberia where no one is left behind," her statement concluded.

"We need accessible disabled friendly roads and sidewalks, education for all, sanitation that will also be disabled friendly," Dean said.

"Employment should be set for all, where persons with disability will be employed as education officers in the county," he concluded.