Liberia: Supreme Court Decides Koffa's Fate Today

The nearly two months of the leadership crisis that has rocked the House of Representatives may finally come to an end today as the Supreme Court is poised to deliver a ruling into the matter.

The verdict from the High Court will decide the fates of embattled Speaker of the House, J. Fonati Koffa, and the controversially elected new Speaker, Richard Koon -- as to whether the former will remain the legitimate head of that august body or will be compelled to relinquished power to the latter.

Despite the crucial nature of this case and the potential political, economic and national leadership implication that this case has on the nation, reports emerged that the Supreme Court is facing challenges in reaching a unanimous decision in the case, which involves a dispute between rival factions in the House of Representatives.

Both the Majority Bloc, under the leadership of Representative Richard Koon, and the Pro-Koffa Bloc are asserting their legitimacy to lead the chamber, resulting in a deadlock.

On November 24, the Supreme Court issued a stay order directing the Majority Bloc, led by Representative Richard Koon, to halt all actions and return to the status quo while reviewing a petition filed by House Speaker Koffa and his allies.

The court's writ required responses from the Minister of Justice and the involved House members by November 26, 2024, and instructed the Majority Bloc to suspend all activities until the matter is resolved.

Parties were directed to maintain the status quo and refrain from further proceedings pending the court's decision. The House of Representatives has been grappling with a leadership crisis for over a month, challenging the authority of Speaker J. Fonati Koffa as he faces opposition from dissenting colleagues.

The Majority Bloc, consisting of initially 43 lawmakers, has been advocating for Koffa's removal, a move deemed legally unsupported. On November 21, the Majority Bloc controversially elected Representative Richard Koon as their new Speaker, declaring the Speaker's position vacant and passing a resolution purportedly signed by 50 lawmakers.

The voting process was bypassed during the plenary session, and the Bloc instructed House staff to notify various entities of the leadership change. They also directed the transfer of Speaker Koffa's office amenities to the newly elected Speaker and gave Koffa a one-week ultimatum to vacate the office.

In response, Speaker Koffa denounced the Majority Bloc's actions as unconstitutional, reiterating his intention to remain in office. His supporters criticized the move as undemocratic and a violation of constitutional and legislative norms.

Koffa's legal team filed a petition with the Supreme Court on November 19, 2024, alleging that the Majority Bloc intentionally boycotted plenary sessions, disrupting legislative functions, including the passing of the 2025 National Budget.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The petition was meant to compel the Bloc to attend sessions and challenge the constitutionality of their actions, stressing the significant constitutional implications of the ongoing crisis.

Meanwhile, the High Court is poised to finally rule into the matter after a long political and legal rigmarole into the crisis. Chambers Justice had initially denied Koffa request to halt the activities of the majority -- a move that precipitated Koffa going to the full bench of the Supreme Court.