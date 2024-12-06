Liberia: One UN Liberia Hosts Male Engagement Confab to Redefine Masculinity, End GBV

The One United Nations Liberia has concluded a day-long Male Engagement Conference at the Kofi Annan Conference Room, under the national theme, "From Talk to Action! Let's Join Hands to End Violence Against Women and Girls to Achieve Beijing+30."

Beijing+30 is a global review that will take place in March 2025 to mark the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action. The review will also mark the final five years of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development

However, the conference held on Thursday, December 4, brought together staff, particular men of various UN agencies in Liberia including, UNFPA, FAO, UNDP, IOM, amongst others to discuss strategies for redefining masculinity and promoting collective action to end gender-based violence.

The conference, aligned with the global theme, "Recommitment, Accountability, Resourcing Towards Beijing+30: Unite to End Violence Against Women and Girls," emphasized the critical role of men in addressing and preventing violence against women and girls. The event's theme, "Redefining Masculinity: Taking Action to End Violence Against Women," framed discussions on transforming harmful gender norms and fostering inclusive societal change.

In her opening remarks, Madam Christian N. Umutoni, UN Resident Coordinator to Liberia, acknowledged the significance of the event in creating awareness and fostering engagement. "This issue is not just a women's issue; it is a men's issue, a children's issue, and a societal issue," she emphasized.

Highlighting Liberia's alarming statistics, Madam Umutoni noted that one in three girls has experienced sexual harassment, and incidents of gender-based violence occur every ten minutes. She urged participants to challenge patriarchal norms and toxic masculinity that perpetuate violence, stating, "We must redefine masculinity to reflect peace, security, and harmony, as it was traditionally meant to symbolize."

Madam Umutoni also stressed the importance of prevention through education, community involvement, and legal frameworks. She called for robust advocacy to support survivors, tighten law enforcement, and hold perpetrators accountable. "Prevention minimizes the need for shelters and emergency interventions," she stated. "The more we invest in education and awareness, the closer we come to a society free from violence."

Also speaking, Madam Comfort Lamptey, UN Women's Country Representative, applauded the commitment of men present at the event and recognized the contributions of her team. She highlighted the importance of partnership between men and women in achieving gender equality.

"While our primary focus remains on empowering women and girls, we recognize that gender equality is unattainable without the active participation of men," she said.

Lamptey emphasized the transformative potential of the "HeForShe" campaign, which encourages men to take tangible actions toward gender equality. "It's not just about wearing a badge; it's about walking the talk--what you do at home, in the workplace, and in your communities matters."

The conference underscored the need for community engagement, particularly involving traditional leaders, men, and boys, in combating harmful practices like Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) and other forms of violence. Participants discussed the importance of providing support services, including counseling, legal aid, and shelters, while prioritizing preventative measures to reduce the prevalence of gender-based violence.

In her closing remarks, Madam Umutoni reiterated the critical role of education and awareness in changing the narrative. "We must challenge toxic masculinity and promote positive masculinity that values consent, respect, and equality," she said.

Meanwhile, the One UN Male Engagement Conference served as a powerful platform to foster dialogue and recommit efforts to ending violence against women and girls. As Liberia prepares for Beijing+30, the conference highlighted the urgent need for accountability, resourcing, and collaborative action to achieve a more just and equitable society.