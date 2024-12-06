Nigeria: Netflix - How Nigerian Filmmakers Mismanaged Funds Splurged On Luxury Cars - Basketmouth

"...When the platforms noticed, they started paying actors directly to ensure transparency. But even then, these producers would go behind the scenes and demand that actors return half of their pay".

Nigerian comedian-cum-filmmaker Bright Okpocha, popularly known as Basketmouth, has sparked controversy by alleging that Nollywood producers mismanaged funds provided by global streaming platforms like Netflix.

Basketmouth's remarks come on the heels of Netflix's decision to halt the acquiring of movies and funding movies in the country effective November 2024 as revealed by Victor Ohai, president of the Directors Guild of Nigeria at the just concluded Zuma Film Festival in Abuja.

Netflix's latest decision comes almost two years after its biggest rival in Nigeria, Amazon Prime Video, made a similar move.

Netflix has, however, debunked the reports, saying it remains committed to investing in Nigerian

In a recent interview on Arise TV, the 46-year-old comedian made some damning allegations, which according to him, were some of the challenges the streaming giant contended within its dealings with Nigerian filmmakers in the past years.

Since it entered into Nigeria in 2020, Netflix has helped Nollywood gain further global recognition.

By 2022, Netflix, in its 'Socio-Economic Impact in South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria' report, revealed it invested $23 million in Nigeria, funding over 250 titles and creating jobs.

However, this was much less than the $125 million it invested in South Africa due to better infrastructure and higher returns.

Diversion of funds

Basketmouth alleged that most Nigerian producers divert substantial portions of the budgets allocated for streaming platform-funded films to personal luxury.

The comedian-turned-filmmaker said, "When the streaming platforms came in, they provided significant funding to producers. But these producers would take the $1.5 million or whatever they're given and use about 10 per cent to make the movie. The rest? Houses, cars, and personal expenses. I can't call names, but they know themselves."

Averted transparency

Basketmouth expressed frustration over producers undermining Netflix's initiative to pay actors directly and criticised the ripple effects of such practices on the quality of Nigerian films.

The stand-up comedian said, "I'm not generalising, but most of them--70 per cent or more--misuse these funds. When the platforms noticed, they started paying actors directly to ensure transparency. But even then, these producers would go behind the scenes and demand that actors return half of their pay.

"When you do that and expect your movie to be 100 per cent, it can't. That's why some of our epic movies look like stage plays. The horses? They're lean and coughing!

"If you're given $1.5 million to make a movie, use it all for the production. That's how you get quality, but cutting corners for luxury and lifestyle shows in the final film product."

Despite its vibrant creativity, Nollywood faces systemic challenges such as piracy, limited infrastructure, economic challenges and inadequate internet access, making it difficult for streaming platforms to achieve high returns on investment.

In November, Basketmouth released his debut feature film, 'A Ghetto Love Story,' starring Akah Nnani, Beverly Osu, Patience Ozokwor, Efe Irele, and Chioma Chukwuka. FilmOne Entertainment revealed that the movie grossed ₦51 million in Nigeria and Ghana, with ₦22.3 million from its opening weekend.