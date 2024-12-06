Gambia: Scramble for Passports

6 December 2024
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The announcement that there is a legal way to go to Saudi Arabia and Spain for employment has motivated young men and women to start scrambling for passports in order not to be left behind. Parents and uncles are now being compelled to give over three thousand dalasi to help these young people to get a passport.

It is fortunate that the media and government have explained that recruitment of workers to Spain is not done by private companies. Without this information, parents would have been paying hundreds of thousands of dalasi to those who would pretend to have the means to assist young people.

It is however important to take note of the number of young people who have gone to look for passports. Raising false expectation would lead to frustration and the further alienation of the young people.

Foroyaa will continue to monitor the number of jobs that are made available by Saudi Arabia and Spain so that the expectation of the young people would be guided by facts and figures.

