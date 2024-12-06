Nigeria: Ayra Starr, Rema, Tems, Make Rolling Stone's 'Top 100 Albums of 2024' List

In 2022, Asake's debut album 'Mr Money' made Rolling Stone's list.

Rollingstone, one of the world's leading music publications platforms, released a list of 100 artistes who recorded the best albums in 2024 with three of Nigeria's biggest musicians Rema, Tems, and Ayra Starr being recognised.

In its introduction, the platform described

Tyla to Rema to Arya Starr as "Afropop innovators" whose "albums helped us push on through 2024".

Rema

Rolling Stone describes Rema's second studio album 'Heis' as a "unique, buzzy and Visceral" project.

The album secured the 11th spot.

"Rema has taken to calling his own style of Afrobeats "Afro-rave," in the tradition of Burna Boy and the like who have fought to differentiate themselves from what became a catchall for African music in general.

"Yet, there was no real sonic signifier for Rema's Afro-wave -- he seamlessly traverses hip-hop, house, R&B, and dancehall. Heis sounds more like a rave than almost anything Rema has made prior (excluding the excellent loosey "Bounce," for example), raging while everything else simmers. The result is the buzzy, visceral, sweat-it-out music that no one else in the mainstream is making," they noted.

Tems

"Born In The Wild", Tems' most recent album, made the 37th spot because of its physical and emotional listening experience.

"Tems has already remade Nigerian pop in her own image. Her debut album measures the soul work it's taken to get here. All of it has paid off on an album so rich that the listening experience is a physical one as much as it is emotional.

"Wickedest" is primed for the dance floor, while the single "Love Me Jeje" is a masterpiece, soaked in sun and major-key dopamine. Her vision is made timeless via a seamless blend of stripped-down ballads, the cool of 1990s R&B with flecks of SWV and Sade, joyous high life, Afro-dance music like amapiano, and rugged hip-hop," they noted.

Ayra Star

"The Year I Turned 21," Ayra Star's second album, was ranked 53rd, demonstrating the singer's musical passion, maturity, and prowess.

"With the follow-up to her 2021 debut, Ayra Starr asserts a musical maturity that could be considered far beyond her years, but perhaps more aptly serves as a reminder of the emotional depth, logical prowess, and enviable passion young people often possess.

"Across it, Starr refreshes tried-and-true Afrobeats elements with the type of songwriting that SZA fans flock to, darting between Nigerian Pidgin, Yoruba, and English with endless finesse and attitude in all three languages," they said.

This isn't the first time that Nigerian musicians would make any of Rolling Stone's coveted lists.

In 2022, Asake's debut album 'Mr Money' made Rolling Stone's list.

PREMIUM TIMES reported in 2023 that Burna Boy and Fela Kuti were included on the list. For instance, in January 2023, Burna Boy and Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti made Rolling Stone's 'Greatest Singers List', which began in 2008.

The list comprised 200 musicians who they claim to be the greatest of all time.

The publishers claim that the singers were judged on originality, influence, catalogue depth, and the breadth of their musical legacy. "In all cases, what mattered most to us was originality, influence, the depth of an artist's catalogue, and the breadth of their musical legacy." they wrote.