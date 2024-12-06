Liberia: Tubman University Suspends 14 Students

Harper City — William V.S. Tubman University in Harper, Maryland County, southeast Liberia, suspended 14 students for two academic semesters for alleged violations of university policy.

The decision was made through the Division of Enrollment Management and Student Services just days after the university held graduation.

The affected students are believed to be campus-based Students Unification Alliance party members.

Those suspended include Paul P. K. Blanyon, chairman of the Students Unification Alliance and senior student of the College of Engineering and Technology; Jefferson Wah of the College of Management and Administration; Joseph Dickson, College of Arts and Sciences; Anthony Harris, College of Management and Administration; Prince Nyanneh, College of Engineering and Technology.

Others are Stephanie Monroe, from the College of Health Sciences; Jamous Morris College of Management and Administration; Elizabeth Steven, Access to College; Eric Clark, College of Health Sciences, and Simeon Toe, College of Health Sciences; Amos Freeman, College of Management and Administration; Sandra Nimely, College of Management and Administration; David G. Kpehe, College of Engineering and Technology and Jestina Gaysue, College of Education respectively.

The director of the Division of Enrollment Management & Student Service, David Erskine, said the 14 students were officially suspended for acts inappropriate to the university.

He detailed that the students violated the student handbook, specifically Section 11.0, Student Code of Conduct, and Sections 11.13 and 11.14, which discuss Disorderly or Disruptive Conduct.

He explained that the students were warned of unauthorized entrance into the University's premises and that their suspension takes immediate effect.

Director Erskine called on all deans of colleges and instructors not to allow the affected students in any academic program, pending further notice, adding that the university is a center of quality and excellence.

However, the suspended students, through the Student Unification Alliance, have raised concerns over what they described as an unjust suspension and the imposition of a ban on student politics on the university's campuses.

In a press statement issued Tuesday, December 5, 2024, SUA condemned the administration's action and demanded immediate clarification and resolution.

According to the statement, the university administration decided without providing clear or justifiable reasons.

SUA argues that the students were allegedly targeted for participating in campus activities that may have been politically charged or controversial.

Moreover, the Students Unification Alliance has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Tubman University administration, demanding that the suspensions be lifted and ban on student politics revoked.

The Alliance said it will not tolerate what it perceives as an administration effort to silence dissent and limit its ability to engage in meaningful political discourse.

They pointed out that failure on the part of the administration to adhere to their demands, unspecified actions will be taken, and there will be no writing of final examinations on campuses of Tubman University on Monday, December 9, 2024. Editing by Jonathan Browne