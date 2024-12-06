Liberia: Weah's Safety Uncertain

A group of Nimbaians under the name Rescue Intellectual Brigade for Vice President Jeremaih Koung and late Senator Johnson are threatening unspecific traditional actions if former President George Weah defies them and appear at the funeral of the late Senator PYJ.

In elevating the debate over Mr. Weah's recent refusal to extend a handshake to Vice President Koung and Representative Samuel Kogar when he went to sympathize with family members at the fallen senator's residence in Paynesville, two senior sons of Nimba County in tributes to their late kinsman, say Weah should not attend the funeral rite of the late Sen. Johnson, for they term gross disrespect to their leaders.

Former President Weah has defended his action, saying he harbors no hate nor guilt against the Vice President.

"I have nothing against Vice President Koung; he is my little brother. Koung was supposed to come and hug me when he saw me coming out of my car, chest to chest," Mr. Weah explained when he responded to public criticism after the incident.

Following the issue, The NEW DAWN gathered on Wednesday, 4th December, at the residence of the late Sen. Johnson, that some Nimbaians are planning to stop Weah from attending the senator's funeral.

The late Sen. Johnson is expected to be buried on January 18, 2025, in Ganta City, following a series of funeral processions in Karnplay, Saclepea, and Sanniquellie as a mark of respect for his service to the county.

Speaking to The NEW DAWN on Thursday, 5th December, about planned move to prevent the former President, Mr. Bilton B. Leaslah, Chairperson of the Rescue Intellectual Brigade (Media Response Team) for Vice President Koung and late Sen. Johnson, stressed that their plan blockage is from the backdrop of gross-disrespect towards senior leaders of Nimba by Mr. Weah.

According to him, this followed a series of provocations from the former President toward their leaders during their sad time.

"Having to follow the perpetual disrespect received by refusing a handshake towards our senior leaders and following a statement of provocation made by the former President, we have decided to deny former President Weah from attending our father's funeral. The best thing is that he should stay away", Leaslah cautions.

He notes that former President Weah not only refused a handshake from Vice President Koung but also openly stated he had only gone to sympathize with the widow of the late Senator Johnson and not the people of Nimba County, something he considers gross disrespectful during their time of bereavement.

"We are not preventing former President Weah from entering Nimba; we are saying that he should stay away from our father's funeral because he has not come to sympathize with us but led provocations.

Mr. Weah not only refused a handshake with our senior leaders, but he also openly said he went to sympathize with his Nephew, the late Senator Johnson's wife and didn't go there to sympathize with the Nimba people. So during the burial, he should not go there because Nimba has traditions, and our falling hero is one of the senior traditional members, and there will be a lot of traditions going on," Mr. Leaslah warns.

He adds, "And if Mr. Weah just dares us to go, nobody will guarantee his security; Nimba is a traditional county, and we fear nothing."

Meanwhile, Shadrach Shars, the National Vice Chairman of the Administration for the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR), the late senator's party, denies there is a plot to prevent former President Weah from attending the funeral of their late standard bearer.

"We are right now focusing on the death of our senator and the death of the three people that were involved in the accident yesterday, and at no time has they ever planned to resist any citizen from attending Senator Johnson's funeral.

The MDR doesn't hold the Liberty of anyone, and there has not been any meeting regarding that. Our focus is on the befitting burial of our father, and we will not deny anyone, not even former President George Weah," Mr. Shars says.

"What others are planning has not reached us, and there was no meeting regarding such; in fact, this is our saddening time," he adds.

In further response, the Director of Press in the Office of VP Koung, Solomon Ware, distances Vice President Koung from such a plan but says the Office of the Vice President holds no liberty to the movement of anyone or any group regarding the proposed plan. Editing by Jonathan Browne