Liberia: Code of Conduct Loses Steam

The ongoing debate on enforcing Liberia's Code of Conduct takes a new turn here, as a senior official of the ruling Unity Party (UP) reveals that the Supreme Court has prohibited the Ombudsman from forcing officials to resign from their party positions.

Speaking on Spoon Talk, Mo Ali, the Managing Director of the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC) and a key figure in the Unity Party, said that several political parties, including the UP, the All Liberian Coalition Party (ALCOP), and the Movement for Democratic and Reconstruction (MDR), had filed complaints to the Supreme Court against the Ombudsman.

The parties argue that the Ombudsman has no right to demand that party officials holding government positions step down unless a formal complaint is lodged and proven.

According to Mr. Ali, the Supreme Court ruled that the Ombudsman cannot order any government official to resign from a party position unless a complaint is filed and substantiated and it is proven that the official is misusing his or her position or government resources for political purposes.

The Unity Party stalwart was quick to emphasize that the political parties involved had challenged the Ombudsman's actions because it was an infringement of their constitutional rights.

"The Supreme Court ruled that the Ombudsman does not have the authority to demand resignation without a legitimate complaint," Ali states, and adds, "The parties made it a constitutional matter, and the Court sided with them, stating that the Ombudsman's actions were wrong because no evidence was presented that any official was violating the law."

He clarifies that the Supreme Court's ruling effectively prohibited the Ombudsman from forcing resignations, explaining that officials involved had not been proven to be involved in active political activities or misused their government roles for party interests.

Asked whether President Joseph Nyuma Boakai knows the law regarding government officials stepping aside from party duties, Ali says the President, like many others, is familiar with the law but points out that any confusion regarding its interpretation should be resolved through the courts. He affirms that the Supreme Court is the only body with the authority to clarify such legal issues.

The UP official maintains that the Ombudsman could not demand resignations in the absence of formal complaints. "The party officials are not actively engaged in political activities," he said, "and unless someone files a complaint against them, the Ombudsman has no grounds to intervene."

Citizens are demanding accountability from their leaders to ensure ethical conduct in public office. Part V, Section 5.2 of Liberia's Code of Conduct, emphasizes the importance of transparency and compliance among public officials. Editing by Jonathan Browne