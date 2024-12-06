Nigeria: Obaseki Hails Edo Queens Over CAF Awards Nomination

Immediate past Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has congratulated Edo Queens FC over the club's nomination for this year's CAF Women's Club of the Year 2024 Awards scheduled to hold on December 16, 2024 in Marrakech, Morocco.

Edo Queens FC were semi finalists at this year's CAF Women's Champions League and only lost to champions TP Mazembe Ladies of DR Congo in the Last Four.

Obaseki whose administration gave wings to sports to thrive again in Edo State after years of inactivity, yesterday, expressed his happiness that the good work started by him has been recognised by the African football body.

"I heartily congratulate our girls and Nigeria's representatives in this year's CAF Women's Champions League, Edo Queens FC, on your well-deserved nomination as CAF Women's Club of the Year.

"As reigning Nigerian Women's Football League (NWFL) champions, the team has continued to make us proud with your excellent performance in domestic and continental competitions, showcasing your exceptional talent and team spirit.

"This nomination is especially fulfilling as it further validates the impact of the intentional investments and reforms we made in Edo State's sports sector during my time as governor, working tirelessly to promote sports development, focusing on our youth and women," observed governor in an official statement issued by his Media Adviser, Crusoe Osagie.

Obaseki further stressed that: "we are proud to be reaping the fruits of that labour today as Edo Queens have now become a leading force in women's football on the continent.

"We celebrate your exploits and accomplishments and are confident you will be announced winners at the CAF Award ceremony scheduled for later this year, in Morocco. Congratulations, once again."