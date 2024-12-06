Nigeria: Lookman, Chukwueze Go Head-to-Head As Atalanta Aim for Top

Nigeria's player-of-the-moment, Ademola Lookman, and his national teammate, Samuel Chukwueze will go head-to-head this evening in a highly anticipated Italian Serie A clash between Atalanta and AC Milan inside the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo.

Lookman will be key to Atalanta's quest to temporarily upstage leaders Napoli who are just a point ahead of La Dea. Atalanta are unbeaten in their last eight Serie A matches. Lookman contributed five goals in their last six games with four of the goals scored in the first half. Should Lookman and his teammates win this encounter, they would have succeeded in equaling their club record of nine consecutive victories, set back in 2020.

But with Supremo Gian Piero Gasperini missing from the touchline due to suspension, will Atalanta be able to sustain their winning streak? Lookman and his teammates will be tempted to answer in the affirmative. Their attacking prowess has been particularly noteworthy this season. They lead the Serie A scoring charts by a considerable margin, having netted 36 times in just 14 matches. At home, their record is even more impressive, scoring at least twice in each of their last 11 league fixtures at the Gewiss Stadium.

With striker Gianluca Scamacca sidelined by a knee injury, Mateo Retegui is expected to lead the line, supported by Lookman and former Milan player, Charles De Ketelaere. The task of claiming all three points looks not impossible for Atalanta.

But the Rossoneri, led by Paulo Fonseca, currently sit seventh on the table, nine points behind Atalanta. They will not give up the points without a fight. Milan's recent form has been encouraging, with a string of positive results in both domestic and European competitions. Chukwueze proved vital in just their Coppa Italia Round of 16 thrashing of Sassuolo. The pacy Nigerian scored a first half brace to set the tone for Milan victory dance at San Siro earlier in the week.

This Friday evening game brings together four of Serie A's most productive players in 2024: De Ketelaere and Lookman for Atalanta, and Rafael Leao and Christian Pulisic for Milan. Their performances could well decide the outcome of this crucial encounter.