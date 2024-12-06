Nigeria: Oborevwori, Others for Delta Ethnic Peace and Unity Cup Finals

Warri — Delta State Governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori will preside over the Delta Ethnic Peace and Unity football finals slated for Sunday, December 8, 2024.

Oborevwori will lead top government officials and traditional rulers, including the Orodje of Okpe kingdom to grace the finals of the tournament established to forster unity and peace amongst the various ethnic groups in the state.

Convener of the tournament and President of Centre for Peace and Environmental Justice (CEPEJ), Mulade Sherrif, said the stage is now set for the final match between Team Itsekiri and Team Ndokwa while Team Urhobo and Team Isoko will compete for the third place.

"The final and third-place matches will take place on Sunday, 8th December 2024, at 2 pm prompt at the Baptist High School Field, Orerokpe Town", he disclosed.

According to Mulade, the initiator of the tournament, a reception will be held after the event to host all who contributed to the tournament's success at the Africa for Peace Games-Village/Event Center, Ugolo near Osubi Airport, Okpe LGA of Delta State.