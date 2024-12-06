Nigeria: Dele Farotimi's Book Now #bestseller On Amazon After Arrest

Following the author's arrest, Amazon has listed Dele Farotimi's book, 'Nigeria and Its Criminal Justice System,' as a bestseller.

Farotimi was arrested a few days ago after a lawyer and businessman, Afe Babalola, filed a petition claiming that he was defamed in the book.

The book climbed to the top of Amazon's rankings on Thursday evening.

The book's explosive demand on international sites like Amazon reflected the rush to Nigerian bookstores as people tried to learn more about its contentious nature.

Babalola allegedly ordered Farotimi's arrest on Tuesday, which increased public interest in the book even more.

According to the book, the 93-year-old senior attorney was charged with undermining Nigeria's legal system.

The book, published in July 2024, highlights specific cases of suspected misbehaviour by judicial professionals and criticises systemic corruption in Nigeria's judiciary.

Despite the book's poor sales initially, Farotimi's arrest sparked public interest and helped it become a bestseller.