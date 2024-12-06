Nigeria: Dele Farotimi's Book Now #bestseller On Amazon After Arrest

6 December 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership News

Following the author's arrest, Amazon has listed Dele Farotimi's book, 'Nigeria and Its Criminal Justice System,' as a bestseller.

Farotimi was arrested a few days ago after a lawyer and businessman, Afe Babalola, filed a petition claiming that he was defamed in the book.

The book climbed to the top of Amazon's rankings on Thursday evening.

The book's explosive demand on international sites like Amazon reflected the rush to Nigerian bookstores as people tried to learn more about its contentious nature.

Babalola allegedly ordered Farotimi's arrest on Tuesday, which increased public interest in the book even more.

According to the book, the 93-year-old senior attorney was charged with undermining Nigeria's legal system.

The book, published in July 2024, highlights specific cases of suspected misbehaviour by judicial professionals and criticises systemic corruption in Nigeria's judiciary.

Despite the book's poor sales initially, Farotimi's arrest sparked public interest and helped it become a bestseller.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.