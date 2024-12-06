Nigeria: Stakeholders Engage On Refresher Training to Eliminate SGB

Benue State stakeholders at a refresher training and dialogue on intervention and preventive strategies on sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) have called for action to eliminate SGBV in the state.

The training, which was organized by Side by Side Movement for Gender Justice in collaboration with the Association Against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (AASGBV), brought together duty bearers and civil society organizations, CSOs to enhance their capacity to respond to SGBV cases effectively.

The participants identified challenges and gaps in existing policies, laws, and programmes aimed at preventing and responding to SGBV.

They also developed and adopted terms of reference for a coordinating team to implement policies that address SGBV.

The stakeholders in a communique signed by Bishop Cepahs Okwori and Dr Beatrice Onoja Co-Chair Side by Side Movement Association Against Sexual and Gender Based Violence, resolved to strengthen their collaboration and coordination to emphasize preventive approaches and responses to SGBVs.

They also called on the government to develop and implement policies, laws, and programmes that will address the root causes of SGBVs.

In addition, the stakeholders urged the government to set up an SGBV coordinating team to enhance proper coordination of GBV cases and provide adequate funding for the GBV unit through their budget line.

The training was supported by the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy & Development (Centre LSD).