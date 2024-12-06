Nigeria: Tax Reform Bills / We Won't Be Intimidated - Akpabio

The Senate has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing the Tax Reform Bills, asserting that no aspect of the legislative process has been suspended or withdrawn.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio stated during Thursday's plenary that the upper chamber remains focused on its mandate to represent Nigerians' interests and will not be intimidated by external pressures.

In response to a comment by Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele, Akpabio dismissed media reports suggesting that deliberations on the bills had been suspended or withdrawn.

He stated, "The Senate cannot be bullied. Any reform that we are convinced serves the interest of Nigerians will proceed. These bills contain provisions that are in the public's best interest."

In his remarks, the Senate Leader similarly cautioned against misinformation from social media or media outlets, urging the public to focus on the facts.

"We have not suspended or withdrawn deliberations on the tax reform bills. Any attempt to intimidate the Senate is undemocratic. These bills are executive communications, and only the executive arm can withdraw them. We remain steadfast in our legislative responsibilities."

He underscored the legislature's independence, stating, "We don't take orders from anyone or any office, no matter how highly placed."

Senator Akpabio stated that the Senate was not in a hurry and would conduct thorough deliberations on the bills before the House.

He announced further legislative actions, including forming a special committee representing Nigeria's six geopolitical zones to engage with the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi, to address contentious issues.

The Senate President explained that public hearings and consultations with stakeholders, including governors, religious leaders, and business leaders, are vital to resolving any uncertainties.

"If six weeks are insufficient, we will extend the time. We are committed to transparency and addressing all concerns," he said.

On Wednesday, the Senate established a committee to review the controversial Tax Reform Bills before the National Assembly.

According to Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau, who presided over plenary on Wednesday, the committee--headed by Minority Leader Senator Abba Moro (PDP, Benue South)--will meet with AGF Lateef Fagbemi to address grey areas in the bills and report back to the Senate before the public hearing.

Barau noted that the executive arm of the government had agreed with the Senate that all disagreements in the bills must be resolved.

Since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu forwarded the four Tax Reform Bills to the National Assembly in October, they have faced significant opposition, especially from the country's Northern region.