Nigeria: Abdulrazaq Tasks Kwara South Stakeholders On Unity

The Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has urged the stakeholders in the southern senatorial district to continue to remain united in advancing the course of their people.

AbdulRazaq called during a one-day summit on the socio-economic development of Kwara South Senatorial District, which was organised by the Kwara South Development Initiative (KSDI) in Abuja.

The Governor, who joined the summit via Zoom, confirmed his full support of the initiative and canvassed for more unity among the district's leaders. He added that his administration is doing everything possible to move the state from consumption to production.

"I thank Dr Adewumi for bringing up this programme alongside our reliable Raheem Adedoyin Oloriewe.

"Well, I can only say that I fully support the meetings and programmes in the future. It aligns with our vision to take our State to a higher level. Part of the programme was the Economic Summit organised by Dr Adewumi.

"It's not gaining traction yet, but I believe that such an economic agenda will gain traction because it's an economic emancipation that is essential for us.

"If you look at the noise going about Tax Reforms, the noise comes from States that are not producing and consuming. Therefore, we have to change our State from a consuming to a productive State so that we will not be beggars waiting for handouts from Abuja.

"That is part of why this is essential. Let's be a productive State, tackle issues of security threats, and foster unity among ourselves to progress forward.

"This meeting has my full endorsement, and I apologise for being unable to attend due to my trip. I am back this week. Hopefully, I will be able to attend the next engagement personally," the governor said.

The summit followed the earlier conferences held on 29 October 2022 and 13 May 2023 at Thomas Adewumi University Oko-Irese, in Ifelodun local government. At these conferences, issues ranging from empowerment to job creation, security, and infrastructure development in the zone were at the centre stage.

Earlier in his welcome address, the initiative's chief convener, Dr Johnson Adewumi, reiterated his commitment to the zone's development and canvassed collaboration to improve people's fortunes.

The participants at the summit reviewed the scorecard of the present administration in the state regarding the development of the zone. This was carried out by the cabinet members of the Governor AbdulRazaq administration, the Hon. Bolanle Olukoju and Dr. Mary Arinde, commissioners for Communications Tertiary Education, respectively, and the Hon. Femi Whyte. The seven local government chairmen in the zone were also given their scorecards.

The summit further expressed appreciation to Governor AbdulRazaq led administration for his sterling performance in Kwara South, particularly the completion of the Osi Campus of Kwara State University and other impressive road construction projects in the zone which includes Omu-Aran-Oko-Oro Ago, Oro-Esie-Agbonda-Arandun (transversing four wards in Irepodun LGA), Others include Ajase-Okeya-Igbaja, Esie MuseumRoad, Okerimi Oro Junction- NITEL, Oro road, and the Obbo Aiyegunle road that had been abandoned for over 50 years.

The summit also noted several other projects by the state government in other ongoing sectors.

Also, in particular, the Summit took note of the Improved security situation across the Kwara south and ascribed it to combined efforts of the State and local governments in the zone.

The summit also noted with satisfaction that KSDI had established functional co-operative societies in Irepodun, Ekiti, and Ifelodun local government areas and encouraged every Local Government to set up Co-operative societies at the ward level as a veritable tool for the empowerment of their people.