Nigeria: Nass Honours Tejuosho With Excellence Award

The National Assembly has recognized Ambassador Dr Halimat Tejuosho, founder of the Queen Adenike Tejuosho Foundation, with its prestigious Award of Excellence for her remarkable contributions to disability rights and advocacy in Nigeria.

Presented by the Chairman of the House Committee on Disability Matters, Hon. Bashiru Dawodu, the award celebrates Dr. Tejuosho's tireless efforts to empower persons with disabilities and promote their inclusion in all spheres of society.

Widely admired as the "Mother of Persons with Disabilities," her dedication to uplifting vulnerable communities has earned her a national spotlight.

The award ceremony coincided with World Disability Day, an event held at Unity Fountain in Abuja under the theme, "Amplifying the Leadership of Persons with Disabilities for an Inclusive and Sustainable Future."

Speaking at the gathering, Dr Tejuosho inspired attendees with a message of resilience and empowerment, emphasizing, "There is ability in disability."

Dr Tejuosho reflected on the strides made in the advocacy and called for increased collaboration between government and organisations to ensure persons with disabilities are fully included in Nigeria's development.

She highlighted the need for accessible platforms that allow disabled persons to lead and contribute meaningfully, reinforcing the vision of an inclusive, sustainable future.

Her recognition by the National Assembly serves as a powerful symbol of progress toward equal rights, inclusion, and dignity for all, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing movement for disability advocacy in Nigeria.