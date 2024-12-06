Nigeria: Building Collapse - Lagos Tasks Developers On Quality Projects

As building collapse continues to damage the built environment, the Lagos State government has urged stakeholders in the building and construction sector to maintain the highest standards of quality and safety in all construction projects to ensure durable and safe structures across the state.

The general manager of the Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory Agency (LSMTLA), Engineer Olayinka Abdul, stated this during a stakeholders' forum with the Association of Real Estate Developers of Nigeria, held in the Ebute Metta area of the state.

In her address at the event titled "Ensuring Quality and Safety: The Critical Role of Materials Testing in Lagos Building Projects," Abdul underscored Lagos State's position as a rapidly expanding metropolitan hub and highlighted the vital role of the real estate sector in driving economic development.

However, she stressed that this growth comes with significant responsibilities, saying, "As Developers, Engineers, and Builders, we must uphold the highest standards of quality and safety in all construction projects.

"This requires a mutual understanding of the regulatory environment guidelines and their focal roles in the built environment."

She explained that the regulatory environment forms the backbone of real estate development, influencing how projects are conceived, developed, and executed.

Abdul added that policymakers and industry professionals must collaborate to create a framework that balances public safety with innovation and investment.

"In Lagos State, we understand that regulations must evolve to meet the realities of our growing population and rapid urbanisation," Abdul noted.

"Our agency is committed to ensuring that the materials used in building and infrastructural development are of the highest quality. This initiative protects developers' investments and ensures end-users safety and satisfaction," she said.

Highlighting challenges in the sector, Abdul identified bureaucratic bottlenecks and limited access to quality materials as significant barriers to achieving high standards.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Chairman of the Association of Real Estate Developers of Lagos State, Chief Bashiru Lawal, urged developers to prioritise safety, quality, and adherence to building codes in all construction projects.

Lawal emphasised the importance of education and proper practices in ensuring durable and safe structures.

Dr Victor Oyenuga, who delivered a lecture during the event, underscored the critical role of strong foundations in building projects.

"Foundation is key in any building. We must avoid shallow foundations and prioritise deep, solid bases. Our foundations should be robust to ensure structures do not collapse prematurely," he added.