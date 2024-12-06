Nigeria: Bago Gives Contractor Ultimatum Over Road Project

Niger State governor, Farmer Mohammed Umaru Bago, has given one-week ultimatum to the contractor handling the 5 km township road project in Ibeto, Magama local government area, to resume to the site or risk termination of the contract.

Bago who inspected the project in continuation of his statewide monitoring tour to assess the level of progress attained in all his projects , was dissatisfied with the quality and pace of work in Ibeto.

He reiterated that his administration would not tolerate compromise by any contractor while observing that the 5 km township road project, which was supposed to be in Ibeto, was disintegrated across four communities.

The governor expressed displeasure with the stakeholders of Magama local government area over the situation and directed that the contractor should execute the 5 km road project in Ibeto.

Meanwhile, the governor also promised to renovate the Comprehensive Secondary School in Ibeto, Magama local government area.

He made the promise when he visited the school while on the tour , and reiterated the commitment of his administration to continue to give priority to the education sector in the state.

Bago added that the safe school initiative, will not relent in its efforts of ensuring the safety of students and therefore donated N5 million to the school management to carry out immediate repairs on the interim .