Nigeria: 215 Bag First Class As OAU Graduates 7,368 Students

About 215 students of Obafemi Awolowo University out of 7,368 will graduate with first-class honours during the 48th convocation ceremonies of the Ivory Tower.

Speaking at the pre-convocation press conference held at the university campus yesterday, the vice chancellor, Professor Adebayo Simeon Bamire, disclosed that the events would take place from December 5th to Saturday, 14th December, adding that students from the 13 faculties of the institution will graduate with varying degrees.

The vice chancellor gave the breakdown of the graduating students as follows: Second Class Upper Division: 2,198, Second Class Lower Division: 2,691, Third Class: 755, Upper Credit: 61, Lower Credit:

33, Pass 62, making 6,015 for classified degrees.

According to him, the unclassified degrees are as follows: Distinction: 13, Pass with Distinction: 59, Pass with Credit: 154, Pass: 169, totalling 395. Postgraduate Degrees are as follows: Postgraduate Diplomas: 74, Master's Degrees: 708, Doctor of Philosophy (PhD): 186, totalling 958.

Bamire also disclosed that the university would confer honorary doctorates on five exceptional individuals for their significant contributions to humanity, uplifting the less privileged and advancing societal progress through their talents, financial resources, and material support.

According to Bamire, these individuals include Senator Oluremi Tinubu, First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; Dr. Akinade Akanmu Ogunbiyi, Group Chairman of Mutual Benefit PIc; and Prof. Anthony Adegbulugbe, a distinguished entrepreneur, academic, and engineer.

Others include Prince Karl Olutokun Toriola, a seasoned business leader and telecommunications expert, and Daere Afonya-Akobo, a prominent figure in the oil and gas sector.