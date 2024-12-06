Nigeria: Better Days Ahead, Makinde Assures Civil Servants

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has assured the civil and public servants in the state that the present administration will turn things around and ensure better days ahead for them.

Speaking at the 2024 Public Service Week and the 2023 Productivity Merit Award Day held at Civic Center, Idi-Ape, Ibadan, the governor said the state government had a good working relationship with the labour unions that would benefit all workers.

He said, "I will always be honest with the people of Oyo State. Tomorrow would be better for us in the state. We are working to make life more bearable for all civil servants in the state."

He added that things have been progressing since he assumed office as governor of the state in 2019, hinting that he would work harder to improve the state.

In her welcome address, the state's Head of Service, Mrs Olubunmi Oni, commended Governor Makinde for making 2024 Public Service Week a reality, saying that the governor's commitment to the welfare and development of the public sector deserves commendation.

She admonished civil/public servants in the state to imbibe the principles of loyalty to the state, saying that transparency, integrity, and accountability in decision-making would move the state forward.

She said, "This year's theme, "Educate an African fit for the 21st Century, "underscores the necessity for resilience. Education is vital for individual growth and collective progress.

It is one of the cardinal programmes of Governor Seyi Makinde's administration, as encapsulated in the state's Roadmap to Sustainable Development (2023 to 2027), which prioritises the promotion of education, equity, and human capital development."

The Head of Service stated that the present administration in the state, under the leadership of Governor Makinde, ensures regular salary payments, economic relief for civil servants and citizens, professional development/capacity building, and the succession planning strategy through continuous recruitment into ministries, departments, and agencies.

In his lecture titled "Enhancing the Skill and Knowledge of Public Servants to Meet Evolving Societal Needs".

The Vice-Chancellor of Abiola Ajimobi Technical University, Professor Adesola Ajayi, urged civil servants to embark on self-development in their Job.