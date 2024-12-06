Nigeria: 1.152m Residents Enrol for Lagos Health Insurance Scheme

The Lagos State government disclosed that about 1,152,455 persons had enrolled in the state health insurance scheme.

The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), Dr Emmanuella Zamba, revealed this at a media briefing to mark Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Day, themed "Health: It's on the (house) Government."

Zamba noted that this year's theme underscores the vital role of government leadership in ensuring that healthcare is accessible, affordable, and equitable for all.

"It also allows us to showcase the government's immense contributions to healthcare using the ILERA EKO Way."

Zamba explained that Universal Health Coverage is not just a global ideal; it is a fundamental human right that all people have access to the full range of quality health services they need, when and where they need them, without financial hardship.

"Lagos State has made tremendous strides toward Universal Health Coverage, and our journey has been driven by the ILERA EKO scheme, which embodies the government's commitment to health equity. Since the enactment of the Lagos State Health Scheme Law in 2015, LASHMA has worked tirelessly to ensure that residents are protected from catastrophic health expenditures and can access quality care when they need it."

Zamba stated that investing in health is not just about improving lives--it is about strengthening the backbone of our societies and economies.

"A healthy population means a more productive workforce, stronger communities, and greater national resilience. Universal Health Coverage is the key to achieving these outcomes, and it requires unwavering political will, strategic funding, and inclusive policies that prioritise the needs of the most vulnerable.

"Today, we will take you through our journey to UHC using the ILERA EKO Way. We will share how the scheme has grown, with over one million enrollees and an expanded benefits package.

"We will also highlight our strategies to enlighten the public and drive enrollment. Public awareness is critical to the success of ILERA EKO, and we have implemented innovative initiatives to simplify the enrolment process and ensure that every Lagosian is aware of the scheme's benefits.