Nigeria: LP Lawmakers Demand Neutrality, Fairness in Farotimi/ Babalola Case

The Labour Party Caucus in the House of Representatives has sued for judicial neutrality, impartiality, and a fair hearing in the contentious defamation case brought against human rights lawyer Dele Farotimi by Chief Afe Babalola, SAN.

The Caucus expressed deep concerns over the growing trend of anti-democratic activities and developments undermining Nigeria's civil governance.

Referencing the recent controversial arrest and imprisonment of Farotimi, who is facing allegations of defamation initiated by Babalola, the leader of the LP Caucus, Hon. Afam Ogene, in a statement on Thursday, said democracy was under threat when democratic institutions were manipulated against the people by highly placed individuals.

According to Ogene, the manner in which the embattled lawyer was arrested in a Gestapo style from his office in Lagos state and the harassment of members of staff of his law office has sparked worries about the erosion of democratic principles and the silencing of dissenting voices in Nigeria.

He said, "The judiciary remains the last hope for all citizens in a democratic society. As such, the judiciary must uphold the principles of impartiality and neutrality at all times, regardless of the social status or connections of any party involved in a dispute.

"The Labour Party Caucus is committed to upholding the values of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law, and in this regard, we call on the authorities involved in this controversial case to ensure that Barrister Farotimi's rights and privileges are not denied.

"We also demand that the embattled lawyer be given a fair hearing and not made to suffer from any manipulated processes, as was alleged by him in a statement before his forceful arrest and subsequent imprisonment."