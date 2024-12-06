Nigeria: Christian Group Condemns LGBTQ, Seeks Stiffer Anti-Sodomy Laws

A group known as the National Prayer Altar has condemned the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) in all its ramifications, as well as the 'immoral acts' sponsors in the country.

The group, at a press conference on Zoom, called on governments to strengthen the legislation against sodomy, insisting that anyone who publicly supports the practice should be arrested and prosecuted.

Reading the text of the press conference, a co-coordinator of the

National Prayer Altar (NPA), Pastor Bosun Emmanuel urged the National Assembly to strengthen legislation against sodomy and sexual perversion in the land by including cross-dressing in the 14-year jail term.

Emmanuel also said the production of any material, be it film, video, or publication, that promotes LGBTQ should be included for prosecution under the same law to be enacted by the National Assembly.

He further called on Nigerian Christians, locally and internationally, to mark Sunday, December 15, 2024, as a day of "National Confession and Repentance from Sodomy".

"Nigerians must be sensitised to the evil that sodomy portends. God warns in Leviticus 18 that sexual perversion pollutes the land, forcing it to "vomit" its inhabitants. Before our eyes, Nigerians are leaving the country in droves.

"Nigerians must begin to call out those who perpetuate the pollution. They should not be given leadership positions in the land because when leaders are involved in such grievous sins, the consequences fall upon the entire country. Politicians who engage in homosexuality should be called out as pollutants of the land.

"We urge Christians to fast and pray on that day for God's forgiveness and deliverance from sodomy and all manner of sexual perversions in the land. We appeal to the president of the Christian Association of Nigeria and all other church leaders in the country to call on all churches to pray during the worship service on Sunday, 15th December 2024, renouncing sodomy and sexual perversion in Nigeria.

"We also call on the Ministry of Education to ensure that compromising materials are removed from schools' curriculum while there should be greater monitoring of school dormitories. There is an urgent need to protect our children from exposure to the damaging influence of LGBTQ.

"The National Film and Video Censors Board should ensure greater policing of entertainment materials in the country. A common practice of LGBTQ sponsors is to use the film industry to distort the perception of people. As a country, we must stand as one to resist this abomination, offensive as it is to our cultural and moral values.

"The activities of NGO's and other not-for-profit organisations should be closely monitored. It is not everything practised in the USA and Europe should be adopted in Africa. Our cultural and religious values should be the lenses through which we view our environment and filter out what is abominable to us.

"Legislation should be implemented to give Nigerians the power to sue foreign NGOs that bring deplorable projects into the country. We should not present Nigeria as a country without gates and walls. We must strengthen the moral boundaries in the country.

"Finally, we appeal to parents to apply the critical education for children that we call "home training." While schools impart knowledge and skills, parents must be diligent to instil core values. Children brought up in the fear of God are well-disposed to resist moral defilement," he added.