Nigeria: NLC Demands Justice Over Murder of Ex-Edo Council Chairman

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has demanded the immediate arrest and prosecution of police officers alleged to have been involved in the death of Comrade Kaduna Eboidogbin, a former NLC state council chairman in Edo State.

In a statement, Comrade Benson Upah, the head of information and public affairs at the NLC, joined trade unions, and civil society organisations and concerned Nigerians in condemning the incident.

Describing the police officers' explanation as "lame and ridiculous," Upah said it insulted the collective intelligence of Nigerians and called for swift action.

The NLC expressed deep sorrow over the premature death of Eboidogbin, calling it a tragedy the labour centre is struggling to come to terms with.

The congress warned against any attempt by the Edo State Police Command or the Nigeria Police Force to cover up the incident.

The NLC also called on the Edo State Commissioner of Police, CP Umoru Ozigi, to show courage and ensure justice is served.

In a related development, the labour centre condemned yesterday's illegal break-in at its Edo State Council offices in Benin City.

The incident, which was reportedly carried out by personnel from the Edo State Police Command, occurred during the absence of the council's chairperson, who was attending the annual harmattan school in Abuja.

In a statement issued by the head of information and public affairs, Comrade Benson Upah, the labour centre labelled the action "criminal behaviour."

Upah alleged that Monday Okpebholo, Edo state's newly elected governor, may have orchestrated the act.

The statement reads in parts, "We are disturbed by a recorded incident of unauthorised/illegal breaking in and entry of the offices of the Edo State Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress by some police personnel of Edo State Police Command.

Whether the police acted alone or at the governor's behest, we demand an apology and unconditional retracing of steps. "

"In light of the preceding, the Governor is told to steer off labour matters in the state.

As a brand-new Governor, he should have his priorities. We would hate to think that authorising the harassment of trade union leaders is one of them."

"As for the police, they should retrieve their honour if they can by not lending themselves to the performance of dirty jobs in contravention of their oath of office.

Leave Edo State Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress alone! It is too soon to start a fight with us".