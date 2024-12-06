Nigeria: Police Foil Kidnap Attempt, Kill Wanted Notorious Kidnapper

Port Harcourt — Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have foiled a kidnap attempt and killed a wanted kidnapper, Ikem ThankGod, popularly known as 'General 2Man'.

It was gathered that 2man is a notorious cultist, who is a leader of the Greenland cult group, reportedly known for kidnapping and armed robbery in Ahoada East and West Local Government areas of the state.

The suspect was killed while he and his team were allegedly operating somewhere in Ahoada area.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Mustapha Bala, said 2man committed many atrocious acts in Ahoada East and West LG communities, particularly Obologbolo and Akinima.

The CP said preliminary investigations revealed that 'General 2Man', in December 2023, killed a bolt driver and also shot a Police Officer, simply identified as SP Bello, who was on an operation to rescue one Adebayo, a kidnap victim.

Bala said the criminal killed an Igbo businessman he had kidnapped after collecting ransom, revealing that 'General 2 Man' and his team were responsible for the incessant vandalization of pipeline and critical government infrastructures in the area.

He listed the killing of oil company workers, the murder of a couple on March 5, 2024, as other crimes he committed, stating that cases involving 'General 2 Man' were pending and under investigation before be was brought down.

He said: "The Rivers State Police Command has successfully neutralised a notorious kidnap kingpin and murder suspect, Nkem ThankGod, a.k.a. "2man," aged 42, from Ogbologbolo community in Ahoada West Local Government Area of the state.

"This individual, a leader of the Greenlander cult group, had been responsible for a series of heinous crimes in Ahoada East and Ahoada West LGAs, including the killing the Youth President of Okogbe community, Mr. Christmas Ede, on December 21, 2021.

"Multiple killings in 2024, including two PMF 48 personnel, three civilians (Mr. and Mrs. Rex Kiriki and Mrs. Abigail Victor), and a spare parts dealer after collecting ransom were all linked to him.

"Two Shell staff in Okogbe and stealing their Toyota Hilux was also carried out by him. He also attacked and shot SP Bello during a rescue operation in 2022. He also killed two Rapid Response Team officers in early 2023.

"Nkem ThankGod met his end during an intelligence-led operation while attempting another kidnapping. His gang members managed to escape with injuries, and efforts are underway to apprehend them."

He noted that two AK -47 rifle, five magazines and 20 round of live ammunitions were recovered from the cultist.

The Rivers Police chief added that other members of the gang escaped with bullet wounds.

He urged members of the public to report to the nearest Police station if they see anybody with bullet wound.

Bala said that the command had initiated confident building patrol throughout the night in month of December that would go round all parts of the states, raiding all the criminal hideouts.