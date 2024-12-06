Nigeria: Bank Staff Steals Millions As Police Arrest Card Fraudster

The Katsina State Police Command, yesterday, paraded Adewumi Gabriel, Head of ATM Operations of a new generation bank's Daura branch, for conspiring with a colleague to steal the sum of N18 million from a customer's account.

Adewumi confessed to conspiring with David Mesioye, now at large, using their expertise of the bank's operations to carry out the theft discovered during an audit.

The spokesperson of Katsina Police Command, Mr Abubakar Aliyu, said some of the exhibits recovered from Adewumi include the sum of N10.18million from his different bank accounts and a physical cash of N366,900, among other valuables.

In a separate incident, Bishir Abdullahi, a 37-year-old resident of Sokoto State, was arrested at an old generation bank's ATM in Katsina with 14 stolen ATM cards in his possession.

According to Sadiq, the suspect was a notorious fraudster who specialised in swapping ATM cards of unsuspecting members of the public at ATM points.

He explained that the suspect was arrested by a police officer on duty at the bank's branch of Tudun Katsira quarters in Katsina metropolis, following suspicious activities around the ATM machine.

"Upon instant search, 14 suspected stolen ATM cards of different banks were found in his possession.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect had been using the stolen ATM cards to withdraw sums of money from his victims' accounts.

"The total amount withdrawn by the suspect from the victims' accounts is N2.705million. The suspect will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation."